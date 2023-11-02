OnePlus 12 camera samples flex the impressive new Sony sensor

OnePlus is gearing up to launch its new flagship smartphone, and it was only yesterday we revealed that the OnePlus 12 is all set to feature Sony’s latest 50MP LYTIA camera sensor as a part of their new collaboration.

But within 24 hours of this revelation, the company has ramped up the marketing, and a company executive has even shown us what the OnePlus 12’s new camera is capable of.

OnePlus 12 excels in low-light photography with new Sony LYTIA sensor

Li Jie Louis, the president of OnePlus China, has shared a few photos on his Weibo post of a coffee shop he was passing by.

At first glance, it may look like there’s nothing more to it, but it turns out he took these photos with the OnePlus 12. So, these photos are the first-ever look at the upcoming smartphone’s camera capability.

The images revealed in the post were captured using the OnePlus 12’s main and telephoto cameras.

Li Jie Louis even admits that his hands were shaking while snapping the photos, and it is also evident that the shots are zoomed by 3x and 6x.

Source: Li Jie Louis via Weibo

The clarity of the captured images is probably the result of Sony’s new Lytia sensor, which uses a dual-layer stacked design to improve low-light photography, resulting in better shots.

OnePlus recently launched its first book-style foldable smartphone, the OnePlus Open, which also uses a Sony Lytia sensor. But the OnePlus 12 will reportedly use a better version of that technology, becoming the first smartphone to feature Sony’s next-gen Lytia mobile image sensor.

The OnePlus 12 is all set to launch in China first, around December, and then it will make its way into the global markets a few months later, likely in January 2024.

