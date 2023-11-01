OnePlus 12 to be world-first with Sony’s 50MP LYTIA camera sensor

OnePlus is pulling out all the big guns for its next mainstream flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 12.

The company is reportedly going all out with the smartphone’s super bright display, 50W wireless charging, and the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 mobile chipset.

Now, it appears the company is also collaborating with Sony to become the first smartphone in the world to feature Sony’s new LYTIA mobile image sensor.

OnePlus 12: The first Android smartphone with the Sony LYTIA image sensor

The information comes from OnePlus’s Weibo post, where the company stated, “The new generation of Sony’s LYTIA light embodies beauty with light and opens up a new future for mobile imaging.”

Sony announced back in June that the company would expand its LYTIA image sensor line with new 50-megapixel products. The OnePlus 12 is expected to feature a 50MP IMX966 primary camera, a part of Sony’s new product line.

The new Sony primary camera reportedly features a 1/1.4 inch sensor, in addition to Sony’s 2-layer transistor pixel technology, which is similar to the ExmorT IMX 888 stacked CMOS sensor we saw on the Sony Xperia 1 V earlier in the year.

The new staked technology reportedly allows to capture more light, delivering better night-time shots. So, yeah, you can expect improved camera performance from the OnePlus 12.

Unsurprisingly, OnePlus is not the first OPPO sub-brand Sony is collaborating with. In fact, Vivo is the first sub-brand, benefitting from Sony’s LYTIA Mobile Image Sensor Brand.

Additionally, we’ve also seen the LYTIA-T808 sensor in the OnePlus Open and Oppo Find N3, but in a 48MP resolution.

OPPO announced the Sony partnership back in September, effectively bringing dual-layer stacked Sony LYTIA sensors to all its future flagship phones.

Now, Vivo has already confirmed that the upcoming Vivo X100 series will sport the custom variant of the LYT800 sensor. However, the OnePlus 12 is getting a higher-end sensor.

