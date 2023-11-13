OnePlus Watch 2 renders leak with Snapdragon chip and Wear OS

A few high-quality renders of the long-rumored OnePlus Watch 2 have finally emerged online, providing a closer look at the Chinese company’s latest take on Android smartwatches and revealing a few spicy details alongside.

OnePlus launched its first smartwatch back in 2021, and surprisingly, it got terrible reception from critics and fans alike.

Since then, the company has been silent on smartwatches and was believed to have scrapped the idea of a sequel.

However, a rumor emerged a few months ago about a sequel to the original OnePlus Watch. While there was no evidence to prove the claim at the moment, the latest leak from MySmartPrice proves the claim was indeed valid.

OnePlus Watch 2 with a slightly larger display and Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chip

The folks over at MySmartPrice, in collaboration with tipster OnLeaks, have obtained the renders of the OnePlus Watch 2, alongside a few key details.

Source: MySmartPrice/OnLeaks

However, these renders are based on a watch prototype in the testing phase. Hence, the final product could end up being slightly different from what we see here.

Now, based on the renders, OnePlus’s next smartwatch looks to have a circular design, similar to its predecessor, featuring a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 466 x 466, which is slightly larger than the original that came at 1.39-inch.

The round dial of the OnePlus 2 is also made of metal with a slightly less prominent bump on the side where the two physical buttons used to be. The render also reveals that the watch straps will be available in Black and White.

Another significant addition to the second OnePlus watch is the new Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chip.

OnePlus Watch 2 might replace its custom RTOS in favor of Wear OS 4

Source: MySmartPrice/OnLeaks

In addition to the OnePlus Watch 2 render leak, leaker Max Jambor has also revealed the company’s new smartwatch may feature Wear OS. Jambor also revealed the smartwatch’s potential 2024 launch date back in October.

#OnePlusWatch2 Design has been revealed in some gorgeous looking renders by @OnLeaks – I’ve seen quite a few comments asking about the OS it runs though.



Let me reveal to you: The all new OnePlus Watch2 will run WearOS 4 ✅ — Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) November 10, 2023

OnePlus used a custom RTOS for its first smartwatch due to battery drain concerns with the Wear OS.

However, that doesn’t seem to be the case this time. And with the Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chip, it seems unlikely for the company to use anything other than the Wear OS to power the OnePlus Watch 2.

