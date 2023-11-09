OnePlus 12 camera specs revealed ahead of China launch

After Qualcomm officially announced the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, we have more clarity on the OnePlus 12, as it will be one of the first smartphones to feature Qualcomm’s flagship mobile chipset, just like the Xiaomi 14 series, launched recently.

While there is no official launch date for the OnePlus 12, the device is expected to be released in China in December, with global release to come in the following months.

So, we are almost there, which is also being made obvious by the company’s marketing team. They are going full throttle and have shared a few highlights of its camera specs.

OnePlus 12 to feature a 2K “ProXDR” display & Sony LYT-T808 sensor

On the official OnePlus Weibo account, the company has shared the specs for the OnePlus 12’s camera setup and display.

Hear the World Clearly Again with Jabra Did you know? In the U.S., you don't need a prescription or referral to purchase hearing aids. Click to explore Jabra's advanced hearing solutions. Learn More

Source: Weibo

OnePlus has confirmed its upcoming flagship will feature a 2K “ProXDR” display. While the company didn’t provide further details, we have seen the same branding used before for the OnePlus Open’s display.

Meanwhile, the main highlight is camera specs, specifically, the new Sony LYT-T808 sensor, which is supposed to be a variation of the Sony LYT-T808 we have seen on the OnePlus Open & OPPO Find N3.

According to OnePlus, the new Sony sensor is in a class of its own. Although, we can only confirm the claim after testing, which can only happen after the phone’s launch.

However, we have experienced the Sony Lytia LYT-T808 on the OnePlus Open, which is, without a doubt, really good. So, the bar is pretty high for the OnePlus 12. And as usual, there’s the Hasselblad partnership, which will also continue this year.

Source: OnePlus on Weibo

Unlike the display specs, OnePlus was pretty open about the camera specs. According to the Chinese company, the OnePlus 12 sports a 64MP periscope zoom camera with a 1/2-inch sensor, f/2.6 aperture, and OIS, delivering 3x optically zoomed images.

In contrast, the OnePlus 11 sports a 32MP 1/2.74-inch telephoto sensor with 2x optical zoom capabilities, while the OPPO Find X6 Pro has a 50MP 1/1.56-inch periscope zoom camera for 2.8x optical zoom.

Although OnePlus hasn’t confirmed it, we speculate the company will use a combination of optical zoom and in-sensor zoom on the OnePlus 12, similar to what they did with the OnePlus Open.

Lastly, OnePlus has also detailed a few image algorithms from OPPO, like the Ultra-Clear Image Quality Algorithm. It provides clear and accurate photos.

There’s also a Hyperlight and Shadow Algorithm designed to balance contrast and a Natural Color Algorithm with Hasselblad’s natural color optimization.

OPPO has also very recently detailed its next-gen HyperTone camera systems, which are likely to be first featured in the OnePlus 12, alongside the OPPO Find X7 series.

Meet Therabody's All-New TheraFace Mask TheraFace Mask is a breakthrough FDA-cleared LED skincare mask with added tension-relieving vibration therapy. Clinically proven results include firmer, smoother, healthier-looking skin with a visible reduction in fine lines, wrinkles, and uneven tone in as little as 8 weeks Learn More

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news