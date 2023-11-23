OnePlus 12 to get a wood finish back like the first OnePlus phone

OnePlus 12 leaks are getting more frequent as we inch closer to the December 4 launch. The latest news comes courtesy of a leak hinting at a special edition of the upcoming flagship.

OnePlus is gearing up to launch its next flagship smartphone, and this time, the company is fitting the smartphone with more powerful hardware and features than ever.

We are already aware of its beefed-up processing power, courtesy of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, supreme camera capabilities thanks to the new Sony Lytia sensor, and a brighter 2K display.

The latest leak comes from the tipster Digital Chat Station on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, revealing a wood grain-textured back panel for the OnePlus 12.

The wood grain textured back could be for a “special edition” OnePlus 12

Source: Weibo

We speculate the wood grain textured back showcased in the image is not for the standard OnePlus 12 but for a more premium special edition.

While the image clearly shows the wood-grained texture design of the back, it still doesn’t show the fill back.

Previously, we have even received real-world images of the OnePlus 12, but none of these images actually showcased the complete back with the camera bump.

So, our only source right now is the leaked high-quality renders that have revealed a camera module with three cameras and another mysterious component.

Based on previous leaks, the phone is expected to carry primary, periscope, and telephoto sensors in the rear camera island.

The brand has already confirmed the Sony LYT-808 to be the primary sensor, a variation of the Sony LYT-T808 camera on the OnePlus Open.

In addition, a 64MP periscope zoom camera will fill the spot of the secondary camera with a 1/2-inch sensor, f/2.6 aperture, and optical image stabilization (OIS).

While we don’t know the rest of the specs, the wait is not long. OnePlus has confirmed the OnePlus 12 will be launched in China first on December 4.

Although the company hasn’t revealed the global launch date yet, a leak has revealed it could happen sometime in January 2024.

