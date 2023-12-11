OnePlus 12 could launch globally on January 23, along with the 12R

Only last week, OnePlus launched the OnePlus 12, which looks like a very capable flagship Android smartphone.

The smartphone’s global launch was always in the cards, but it looks like a OnePlus executive may have spilled the beans in a now-deleted article.

On December 8, a European outlet, Hardware Info, attended a OnePlus community event in Antwerp, Belgium.

During that community event, OnePlus executive Alexander Vanderhaeghe reportedly confirmed the January 23 launch date for the phone for Europe and the rest of the world.

During that same community event, OnePlus told the attendees about the OnePlus 12R’s availability in several regions on that same date.

In addition, the company has also stated that a black variant of the OnePlus Open, the company’s first foldable smartphone would come to Europe in the future.

Unfortunately, Hardware Info has since deleted that article, and we speculate it was after a nudge from OnePlus.

More OnePlus 12R specs details

However, the story doesn’t end here. During this debacle, renowned leaker Digital Chat Station revealed several key OnePlus 12R specs details on Weibo.

According to the leaker, the so-called OnePlus Ace 3 or 12R would sport a 6.78-inch curved LTPO OLED screen (2,780 x 1,264). The display is said to be on par with the 12’s display.

In that post, the leaker also mentioned the OnePlus Ace 3/12R’s full metal body and glass back and stated the engineering models are available in pink, grey, and blue colorways.

