OnePlus launched its latest flagship, the OnePlus 12, in China. While the company didn’t reveal the global launch date, we expect the device to debut internationally in January 2024.

However, a new leak indicates the OnePlus 12 may be accompanied by its cheaper sibling, the OnePlus 12R, and has also revealed more specs and a Chinese launch date.

The leak comes from the renowned leaker Digital Chat Station on Weibo, who posted the OnePlus Ace 3 specs.

The OnePlus Ace 3 is considered the OnePlus 12R outside of China. The branding is similar to the OnePlus 11R, which was named Ace 2 in China.

OnePlus 12R/OnePlus Ace 3 specs

Source: OnLeaks

The leaked specs align with the OnePlus 12R leak in July, revealing the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, a 5,500mAh battery, 100W wired charging, and a 6.78-inch 1.5K curved screen.

However, the DCS has added more to the list. According to the leaker, the upcoming OnePlus 12R/Ace 3 will feature a metal frame and will offer similar peak brightness as the OnePlus 12 screen.

That’s impressive for a midprice device, as the OnePlus 12’s peak brightness tops at 4,500 nits, and its typical brightness is 1,600.

DCS has also revealed the OnePlus 12R/Ace 3’s apparent China launch date

The leaker has claimed on Weibo that OnePlus will launch the 12R/Ace 3 in China in December.

While DCS didn’t reveal a specific launch date, another listing did. According to a Chinese retail listing on Twitter/X, December 17th is the time retail sales will begin.

However, we suggest taking this launch date with a grain or an entire pack of salt, as we have yet to learn about the source.

The OnePlus Ace 3/12R could land before the year’s end, ahead of CES 2024.

