OnePlus 12R could launch in China before the year’s end
OnePlus 12R/Ace 3 could drop in China by the end of the year.
OnePlus launched its latest flagship, the OnePlus 12, in China. While the company didn’t reveal the global launch date, we expect the device to debut internationally in January 2024.
However, a new leak indicates the OnePlus 12 may be accompanied by its cheaper sibling, the OnePlus 12R, and has also revealed more specs and a Chinese launch date.
The leak comes from the renowned leaker Digital Chat Station on Weibo, who posted the OnePlus Ace 3 specs.
The OnePlus Ace 3 is considered the OnePlus 12R outside of China. The branding is similar to the OnePlus 11R, which was named Ace 2 in China.
OnePlus 12R/OnePlus Ace 3 specs
The leaked specs align with the OnePlus 12R leak in July, revealing the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, a 5,500mAh battery, 100W wired charging, and a 6.78-inch 1.5K curved screen.
However, the DCS has added more to the list. According to the leaker, the upcoming OnePlus 12R/Ace 3 will feature a metal frame and will offer similar peak brightness as the OnePlus 12 screen.
That’s impressive for a midprice device, as the OnePlus 12’s peak brightness tops at 4,500 nits, and its typical brightness is 1,600.
DCS has also revealed the OnePlus 12R/Ace 3’s apparent China launch date
The leaker has claimed on Weibo that OnePlus will launch the 12R/Ace 3 in China in December.
While DCS didn’t reveal a specific launch date, another listing did. According to a Chinese retail listing on Twitter/X, December 17th is the time retail sales will begin.
However, we suggest taking this launch date with a grain or an entire pack of salt, as we have yet to learn about the source.
The OnePlus Ace 3/12R could land before the year’s end, ahead of CES 2024.
