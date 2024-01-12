Galaxy S24 leaks reveal better screens, bigger vapor chambers

We are only days away from Samsung’s next Galaxy Unpacked event. So, it will be raining Samsung leaks for the next few days. We have already seen many things about the Galaxy S24 series; however, there’s always room for more.

Now, an X/Twitter user, Hossam Gamal, has posted a few images of what looks to be the slides from a Galaxy S24 series presentation, and they reveal plenty of stuff.

Expect brighter screens and larger vapor chambers from the Galaxy S24 series handsets

Image: Hossam Gamal on X/Twitter

According to one of the slides, Samsung is claiming the screens on the Galaxy S24 series are apparently 48% brighter than its predecessor, the Galaxy S23 series.

More accurately, you can expect a peak brightness of 2,600 nits and a max auto-brightness of 1,500 nits from the upcoming Galaxy S series handsets.

The Korean company also boasts about a 12% faster touch response time. However, they didn’t provide any specific details about the matter.

Image: Hossam Gamal on X/Twitter

Coming to the performance, one of the slides also confirms that the Galaxy S24 devices will be powered by both Exynos 2400 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipsets – based on the regions.

The performance slide also reveals the S24 Ultra will feature a vapor chamber that is 1.9 times larger than its predecessor, the S23 Ultra.

Not only that, another X/Twitter user, Tarun Vats, has shared an official-looking marketing image showcasing a larger vapor chamber for the S24 series.

Galaxy S24 will have enhanced cooling performance thanks to larger vapor chambers 👀



• S24: 1.5 times larger than the S23

• S24+: 1.6 times larger than the S23+

• S24 Ultra: 1.9 times larger than the S23 Ultra#OneUI6 #GalaxyS24Plus #GalaxyS24Series #Unpacked… pic.twitter.com/w4ecwCogkV — Tarun Vats (@tarunvats33) January 10, 2024

According to his social media post, the vapor chambers in the S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra could be 1.5, 1.6, and 1.9 times larger than their S23 counterparts, respectively.

So, Tarun Vats leak not only corroborates Hossam Gamal’s leak but also reveals additional information regarding the size of the vapor chambers.

If the info about the S24 series having a larger vapor chamber than before is indeed true, it could mean the handsets would likely deliver noticeably better performance during longer gaming sessions.

In addition, the performance slide has listed multiple games that will support ray tracing on the new phones – Diablo Immortal, NightCrow, Racing Master, and Tarisland.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra’s zoom

Image: Hossam Gamal on X/Twitter

Courtesy of the leaked slides, we got a look at the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s camera zoom capabilities, and surprise, surprise! Samsung calls it a “Quad Tele camera system” despite only having two telephoto cameras.

The slide confirms there’s a 5x 50MP telephoto camera, capable of 8K recording at 5x, which is an improvement over S23 Ultra’s 8K video recording at 1x.

The slide also confirms the S24 Ultra’s 12MP 10x shot capability, which is higher in resolution as the S23 Ultra offers a 10MP 10x periscope camera.

Apparently, Samsung is using multi-frame image processing and deep learning-based super-resolution tech for zoomed shots. We are just curious to see how the Galaxy S24 Ultra stacks up against last year’s S23 Ultra concerning shots that are 10x or higher.

Image: Hossam Gamal on X/Twitter

Let’s not forget the final slide that showcases the Galaxy S24 series’s beautiful color options.

The slide’s reveals mostly align with previous leaks – Amber Yellow, Cobalt Violet, Marble Gray, and Onyx Black for the vanilla S24 and S24 Plus.

On the other hand, the S24 Ultra offers – Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, Titanium Violet, and Titanium Yellow color options.

An older leak had revealed store-exclusive Sapphire Blue, Sandstone Orange, and Jade Green options. However, the slide doesn’t mention them.

Lastly, if you are interested in a new Galaxy handset, the Samsung Galaxy S24 is already up for pre-order. Try not to lose your chance at a commitment-free $50 credit if you reserve the phone now.

