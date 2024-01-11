Samsung’s rugged Galaxy XCover 7, Tab Active 5 debut before S24

After the European retailer’s blunder revealed the Galaxy XCover 7 and caused a commotion, we didn’t have to wait long for the actual launch of Samsung’s rugged devices.

The Korean company has officially launched its rugged phone, the Galaxy XCover 7, alongside a rugged tablet, the Galaxy Tab Active5.

Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 only has a 60Hz refresh rate

Image: Samsung

Starting right off the bat with the Galaxy XCover 7 with a design that is vastly in line with the previous leaks.

In regards to the design, you are getting the MIL-STD-810H certification, an IP68 dust and water resistance rating, POGO pins for charging, and a programmable button.

At the front, the rugged phone is flaunting a 6.6-inch FHD+ TFT screen with a waterdrop notch.

Samsung hasn’t revealed the processor, but we believe it to be the Dimensity 6100 Plus, a mid-range chipset. There’s also 6GB of memory, 128GB of internal storage, and a 4,050mAh battery.

This rugged phone has brought back the 3.5mm port from the previous era. There’s also a microSD card slot, and the battery is removable. These are traditional smartphone features that we rarely see in the modern era.

Otherwise, the XCover 7 sports a single 50MP camera on its back, a 5MP camera at the front for selfies, and Gorilla Glass Victus Plus protection.

While all seems good for a mid-range rugged phone, there are a few noticeable omissions – like no fingerprint scanner, Wi-Fi 5 instead of a more modern standard, and a 60Hz refresh rate for the display.

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active5 comes with a neat battery trick

Image: Samsung

In addition to the rugged phone, Samsung has launched its most rugged tablet, the Galaxy Tab Active5, with an IP68 rating, Gorilla Glass 5 display protection, and a MIL-STD-810H design.

The tablet comes with an S Pen, which is also IP68-rated.

Galaxy Tab Active5 also comes with a rugged case in the box, and according to the Korean company, with the case, the tablet can withstand a 1.8-meter (5.9-foot) drop.

In terms of the fundamental specs, the Galaxy Tab Active5 brings an 8-inch 120Hz TFT screen.

While Samsung managed to keep the chipset a mystery, the tablet sports 6GB/8GB of RAM, 128GB/256GB of storage (expandable), and a 5,050mAh battery.

The tablet also has a removable battery, but according to the Korean company, the rugged tablet can be used without a battery, just using the charger.

Samsung is calling it the “No Battery Mode,” which allows users to preserve battery health in hot environments.

Besides the new battery tweak, the Tab Active5 has a 3.5mm port, 5G connectivity, a 13MP rear camera, a 5MP selfie snapper, a fingerprint scanner, and a programmable button.

Pricing and availability of Samsung’s rugged phone and tablet

According to Samsung, its latest rugged products will be available this month. Unfortunately, the company has still kept the pricing a secret. We will update this article as soon we get the info.

That said, the Galaxy XCover 7 was listed at €400 via a European retailer. So, a pricing in similar range is expected in the US.

