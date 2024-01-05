Galaxy Unpacked: Give Samsung your name and email for $50 credit

Samsung’s 2024 Unpacked event is on the horizon, and they’re serving up a spicy reservation offer for the Galaxy S24: Just hand them over some info, and you’ll get $50 in Samsung credit.

Now, before you roll your eyes and think it’s just another flashy promo to lock you down – chill.

Samsung’s serving up a no-strings-attached deal that’s as commitment-free as that gym membership you never use. Toss them your name and email, and boom, you’re in. That’s it.

And before you ask – no, it’s not for the S24 phone itself, but hey, it’s fifty bucks to splurge on other eligible Samsung products.

How to get your $50 from Samsung

It’s easy: just click on this link or any of the buttons in those fancy product boxes, and then enter your name, email, and phone number (optional). That’s it! Just be sure to do this before 1 PM on January 17.

When pre-order time rolls around, you’ve got yourself a nifty $50 credit for any extra Samsung swag. We’re talking cases, chargers, maybe even those Galaxy Buds you’ve been eyeing.

Just remember, this golden ticket only works on Samsung’s own turf – samsung.com.

Bonus time

Come January 17th, when you pre-order your shiny new S24, Samsung’s tossing in an extra $25 to $100 credit, depending on the model you choose.

And if that’s not enough, consider the trade-in values. They’re expected to soar high, potentially letting you snag the S24 for an offer that’s too good to ignore.

So, here’s the play-by-play: Reserve, relax, and when pre-order kicks in, redeem that credit to give your soon-to-be S24 some extra zing. There is no need to reach for your wallet just yet. Just a name and email will do the trick. Easy-peasy.

Remember, you’ve got from now until January 17 to make a move. Miss out, and you’ll be kicking yourself harder than when you passed up that two-for-one taco deal. Don’t be that person.

Keep it savvy, keep it smart. Reserve, redeem, and revel in your savings. And if you’re feeling generous, tell your pals. Or don’t – more deals for you, right?

