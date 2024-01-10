Retailer accidentally lists Galaxy XCover 7, revealing key details

Right before the Galaxy Unpacked 2024, a Samsung European retailer caused a blunder, accidentally revealing loads of Galaxy XCover 7 images and details.

The Samsung Galaxy XCover series is the Korean tech giant’s rugged smartphone line. We were already privy to the leaks regarding the upcoming Galaxy XCover 7, but the latest leak trumps all the older ones.

The folks at WinFuture spotted a Czech retailer’s website listing for the Galaxy XCover 7, which even listed the 8,999 Czech Koruna ($400) price of the upcoming rugged phone, matching up with the previous price leak.

However, it’s not the only detail the listing has revealed.

What’s inside the Galaxy XCover 7?

A rugged phone should have rugged specs, and right off the bat, the Galaxy XCover 7 packs an IP68 rating with a MIL-STD-810H design.

A closer look at the retailer images reveals the POGO pins at the bottom.

Image: Setos/obchod-Samsung

In terms of conventional specs, the XCover 7 reportedly packs a MediaTek MT6835V chip, which is actually the Dimensity 6100 Plus.

It is a mid-range SoC, equivalent to a Snapdragon 600 series chip – more or less similar in power to its predecessor, the Galaxy XCover 6 Pro.

In addition, the XCover 7 packs a 6.6-inch FHD+ screen, 6GB of memory, and 128GB of internal storage.

There’s no information regarding a micoSD slot. However, previous XCover phones have shipped with this feature. So, it is highly likely.

Last but not least, there’s a 3.5mm port, a single 50MP camera on the rear, and a 5MP camera at the front for selfies.

As all the info comes from a leak, there’s no launch date info. But WinFuture suggests that the phone could be released in two weeks. However, we suggest taking this info with a grain of salt.

