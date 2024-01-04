Galaxy Tab Active5 makes first appearance in leaked renders

Samsung is in top gear for the Galaxy S24 series launch after officially announcing the Galaxy Unpacked 2024 date yesterday. The S24 isn’t the only product it’s working on though.

A new leak has revealed a few high-quality renders for the Samsung Galaxy Tab Active5, the new version of its rugged tablet.

We are already aware of Samsung’s next rugged phone, the Galaxy XCover 7. Previous leaks have revealed the device’s render and a few key specs.

Now, we have the renders for the company’s next rugged tablet, which looks a bit different from the previous model.

The latest Galaxy Tab Active5 renders are courtesy of the folks at the MSPowerUser. These are high-resolution renders showcasing the tablet’s design, and the outlet has dished out a complete spec sheet, too.

Galaxy Tab Active5 design change starts and ends with the button position

Image: MSPowerUser

Based on the leaked images, the Galaxy Tab Active5 features a major change compared to its predecessor, the Galaxy Tab Active4 Pro.

This visible change comes in the form of the physical button placement. They are now positioned on the shorter side of the tablet instead of the larger one.

Changing the button position might sound like a slight change, but it makes it easier for the customer to hold the tablet in portrait mode. However, it only applies to customers who rely heavily on physical buttons.

Galaxy Tab Active5 leaked spec sheet.

Image: MSPowerUser

Now, besides the quality images, the outlet has also provided a slew of information about the rugged tablet’s specs.

According to it, the Galaxy Tab Active5 is expected to sport an 8-inch TFT LCD panel with a 1920 x 1200 pixels resolution.

Under the hood, the rugged tablet will sport an Exynos 1380 processor paired with either 4/64GB or 6/128GB RAM and storage options. The slate’s memory is expandable up to 1TB with microSD cards.

The Galaxy Tab Active5 is expected to sport a 13MP camera on the back, while a 5MP sensor will be present at the front.

There will be a 5,050 mAh battery powering the device that is said to offer up to 16 hours of video playback, up to 15 hours of internet usage, or up to 33 hours of 4G LTE talk time.

Now, the best part of a rugged tablet is its ruggedness. According to the leak, Samsung is not going to skimp on protection.

The Galaxy Tab Active5 and the included S Pen are both certified IP68. The slate will also get a MIL-STD-810H certification.

The rugged tablet reportedly also comes with a 1.2mm anti-shock protective cover and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Samsung hasn’t revealed anything about the Galaxy Tab Active5’s price or availability at the moment. However, we expect to get new information pretty soon and will keep you updated.

