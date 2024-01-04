Samsung Galaxy A55 high-quality renders leak alongside new details

Last year’s Samsung Galaxy A54 was one of the best mid-rangers ever to come out of Samsung factory, and it seems the Korean company is gearing up to launch its successor, the Galaxy A55.

The latest leak has revealed a few high-quality renders of the upcoming handset.

The leaked renders are courtesy of the folks at Android Headlines. The leak offers the Galaxy A55 in different colorways, reveals a minor design change from the A54. The outlet has also delivered a speculated launch window.

Galaxy A55 renders reveal only a minor design tweak from A54

Image: Android Headlines

Based on the leaked render, the Galaxy A55 looks an awful lot like its predecessor, the Galaxy A54.

There’s no visible design change except for the new “Key Island” Samsung is going to introduce with this year’s model, which is not really a big deal. The volume and power buttons will be on a raised platform.

This is the same design tweak Samsung introduced with the Galaxy A15 and A25 5G. According to Samsung, the new design hack apparently provides a firm and more comfortable grip.

The leaked renders reveal the Galaxy A55 in three awesome color variants – Iceblue, Lilac, and Navy.

The images also show antenna lines on the side of the frame, which could indicate the presence of a metallic build.

In terms of the specs, the Galaxy A55 is expected to house a new Exynos 1480 chip, a 50MP primary sensor, and 25W charging.

You may have to wait a while for the Galaxy A55

Image: Android Headlines

Android Headlines has also recently revealed that you may have to wait a while for the Galaxy A55.

While the outlet didn’t provide a precise launch date, it speculates the A55 could land sometime in Q2 2024.

The second quarter of 2024 starts with April, so that’s the earliest you can expect the Galaxy A54’s successor to land.

In contrast, the Galaxy A54 debuted in the middle of March. So, in that aspect, there’s a high possibility of the A55 launching in April.

While things are not very clear at the moment, we will definitely get more information soon, probably after the Galaxy Unpacked 2024, where we will see the launch of Samsung’s next flagship, the Galaxy S24 series, on January 17.

