Galaxy S24 Ultra’s flat display showcased in leaked video

After CES 2024, it’s time to focus on the biggest coming event, the Galaxy Unpacked 2024. The next few days will be jam-packed with Samsung leaks, for sure.

While know a great many details about the Galaxy S24 series, there’s still more room to improve before the official reveal on January 17.

The leak comes from the renowned leaker, Ice Universe, who has shared this alleged hands-on video of the Galaxy S24 Ultra on their X/Twitter account.

They’ve deleted the video since, claiming it was from the S24 series display protective film manufacturer, but the video has been reposted by other accounts already.

Galaxy S24 Ultra screen looks flatter than ever, with thinner bezels

Galaxy S24 Ultra – DISPLAY LEAKS!!!



Broguth to you by Ice Universe, you get to see an early preview of the flat display, along with detailed specifications on the front!



Are you excited?! I am!!!#Samaung #SamsungUnpacked #GalaxyS24Ultra #GalaxyS24 #GalaxyAI #OneUI6 pic.twitter.com/Jay9SMfBYF — BenIt Bruhner Pro (@BennettBuhner) January 12, 2024

The video is just a few seconds long, but it’s enough to showcase the subtle changes on the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

The S24 Ultra sports a flat display with sharp corners. Even if there are any curves on the display, it has to be very subtle and minimal compared to its predecessors.

It certainly looks like Samsung is leaving the curved displays in the past and moving on.

However, Samsung also did the same thing last year with the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The company reduced the curve significantly compared to the S22 Ultra, and this year, they did the same thing.

Otherwise, the Galaxy S24 Ultra bezels also look slightly thinner, and the camera cutout also looks a bit smaller.

