Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 appears in a video ahead of launch

There’s no stopping Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 leaks anymore. As the name suggests, the Galaxy Fit 3 is the third-generation fitness tracker from Samsung.

It’s set to be an exciting addition to the market for all fitness freaks and marathon runners across the globe. And why not? The last one, the Galaxy Fit 2, came four years ago, in 2020.

Almost all Galaxy Fit 3 details, including renders, colors, some of the specs, features, the new quick-release design of the strap, have leaked, painting a clear and exciting picture of the upcoming Samsung gadget.

The only thing missing was the real-life images/videos of the fitness tracker, and we finally have them, courtesy of the Instagram user, hosam_phone (via Android Headlines).

Galaxy Fit 3’s design is quite the departure from its predecessor

Image: Samsung Gulf

The Instagram video doesn’t reveal spec details, price, or anything of sorts. It only delivers a closer look at the closer look at the Galaxy Fit 3’s design and surprise! Surprise! It looks nothing like its predecessor – the Galaxy Fit 2.

However, this dramatic makeover is quite understandable, as the Galaxy Fit 3 will be Samsung’s first fitness tracker in years, and an outdated design is unlikely to attract customers.

Following the design, Samsung is also adding more value to the Galaxy Fit 3 with a 1.6-inch AMOLED touchscreen display and an all-aluminum construction.

In addition, Samsung is bringing heart-rate monitoring, stress detection, blood-oxygen tracking, fall detection, and more. The larger 208mAh battery promises to keep the screen lit for 13 days.

Overall, it’s quite the upgrade from the Galaxy Fit 2, launched four years ago.

The Galaxy Fit 2 was launched at $60. Even though we don’t have an actual price leak, we are pretty sure Samsung will price the device around or just over $100, as the Fit 3 will offer way more.

An X/Twitter user, @TheGalox_, even posted that the Galaxy Fit 3 will be priced at $89 in Tanzania.

Galaxy Fit3 apparently will be priced at $89 in Tanzania pic.twitter.com/okAbrlkstz — Anthony (@TheGalox_) February 6, 2024

We cannot confirm the validity of this leak. However, if we take it for granted, a $100 – $150 price tag seems logical in the United States.

Either way, we are unsure when Samsung is planning to launch its new fitness tracker. But in the light of these overwhelming leaks, we assume it will be sooner rather than later.

Also, at this point, Samsung is way past getting ahead of the leaks or suppressing them, so they should just give in and make the official announcement.

