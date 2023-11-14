New Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 leak reveals battery capacity 

Samsung’s upcoming fitness tracker, the Galaxy Fit 3, has been spotted on two certification sites, revealing two key details – the device’s battery capacity and charging speed.

The Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 would be the Korean company’s re-entry into the fitness industry, whose existence was revealed through an FCC listing, and confirmed few days ago through high-quality leaked renders of the fitness tracker.

And now, the reputed news outlet GSMArena has discovered that Samsung’s third-generation fitness tracker was certified at both TUV Rheinland and the Indian BIS certification agency.

Interestingly, these certifications indicate that the Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 launch is close – we don’t have to wait long.

Galaxy Fit 3 with a bigger 200mAh battery but teeny 5W charging speed

On the other hand, the documentation has revealed key battery information. According to it, the device sporting the model number SM-R390 is Samsung’s next-generation fitness tracker. The device appears to have a 200mAh battery capacity.

In contrast, the firstness tracker’s predecessor, the Galaxy Fit 2, launched in 2020, had a 159mAh battery.

There’s more. The third-generation fitness tracker is also listed to feature a 5W charging speed, which isn’t really impressive but standard for this type of device.

Source: Windows Report

And that’s all. There’s not much information available at the moment. However, from the images leaked last week, the fitness tracker appears to have an AMOLED display, and the exposed bake revealed the existence of the heart rate sensor.

The same report also suggested that Samsung may use Wear OS instead of its older, simpler OS on the Galaxy Fit 3, But there’s no confirmation.

Whatever the case, the Galaxy Fit 3 launch is near, and the likely speculation is the end of 2023 or early 2024, alongside the Galaxy S24 series, which means we will get more info soon.

