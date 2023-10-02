Samsung is making some surprising moves this year, starting with the revival of the Samsung Galaxy FE series phones. Not only that, it’s also set to launch two Galaxy FE series tablets and Galaxy Buds FE, likely for October 2023.

In addition to that, rumors also point to a smart ring and extended reality device projects. Now, the latest report indicates the company could be trying to revive its fitness tracker line, the Samsung Galaxy Fit 3.

SamMobile says a new Samsung device has just passed FCC certification. It was apparently a recent event, and the device in question has a model number SM-R390. The report also has the schematics showcasing the back of the device.

Source: FCC

Galaxy Fit 3 schematic reveals a heart rate monitor and two pogo pins

Based on the FCC image, we could be looking at Samsung’s new fitness tracker. The schematic shows the device has rounded edges, and on the back, we have what looks like a heart rate monitor and two pogo pins for charging.

The last Samsung fitness tracker, the Galaxy Fit 2, was released back in October 2020. While it was considered one of that generation’s best fitness trackers, it has been three years.

The Galaxy Fit2 featured a 1.1-inch full-color AMOLED screen, 5ATM of water resistance up to 50m, and a slim form factor.

The device in the FCC listing looks a bit wider than the Galaxy Fit 2. However, we speculate it will likely be the Galaxy Fit 3 if Samsung decides to keep the “Fit” name.

Unfortunately, no more details regarding the device have been revealed. But if it is indeed the Galaxy Fit 3, the device may feature a gyro sensor, accelerometer, automatic workout detection, and sleep tracking, in addition to the heart rate monitor.

