Samsung reveals One UI 6.0 release schedule for some phones

Samsung is expected to roll out Android 14-based One UI 6.0 soon.

Concept of samsung's one ui 6. 0, based on android 14
One UI 6 concept

Samsung has officially shared a release timeline for the One UI 6.0, the company’s new Android 14-based update for the European market.

Samsung fans are eagerly waiting for the upcoming One UI 6.0 update. While the update doesn’t change a lot, it still has a few meaningful changes. 

Now, the official community manager at Samsung Community forums has shared an official release timeline for the One UI 6.0, the company’s Android 14-based update.

The report comes via Sammobile, and the outlet has shared the shared timeline is only applicable to the European market and provides a proper breakdown of how the Korean company plans to roll out the update across its lineup.

Samsung’s One UI 6.0 rollout schedule

Samsung has already started to roll out stable Android 14-based One UI 6.0 updates for its flagship, Galaxy S23 series. 

And then, the company hinted that the 25 other Galaxy devices are also eligible for this update, including the Galaxy S20 and the Galaxy Note 20 series

Samsung GalaxyScheduled Date Samsung GalaxyScheduled Date Samsung GalaxyScheduled Date
Galaxy S23October 30Galaxy A13 5GNovember 20Galaxy A23 5G November 27
Galaxy S23 Plus October 30Galaxy A33 5GNovember 20Galaxy Z Flip 3November 27
Galaxy S23 UltraOctober 30Galaxy A53 5GNovember 20Galaxy Z Fold 3November 27
Galaxy A34 5GNovember 13Galaxy S21November 20Galaxy A72November 30
Galaxy A54 5GNovember 13Galaxy S21 PlusNovember 20Galaxy A14Date undecided
Galaxy Z Flip 5November 13Galaxy S21 UltraNovember 20Galaxy A52 5GDate undecided
Galaxy Z Fold 5November 13Galaxy Z Flip 4 November 20Galaxy Tab A7 LiteDate undecided
Galaxy S22 November 15Galaxy Z Fold 4 November 20Galaxy A25 5GDecember 1
Galaxy S22 PlusNovember 15Galaxy S21 FENovember 24Galaxy A04sDecember 4
Galaxy S22 UltraNovember 15Galaxy A52November 27Galaxy XCover 5December 8
Galaxy A14 5GDate undecidedGalaxy A52s 5GNovember 27Galaxy A05sDate undecided
Galaxy S23 FENovember 20Galaxy A13November 27——————–—————–

While the list is long, it doesn’t include the Galaxy M and Galaxy F series, as they are exclusive to India, and the list only details the rollout schedule for the European region.

The list also skips the Galaxy tablets. We do not know why, but Samsung’s tablets are recent enough to be eligible for the update, so we expect more information on that soon.

Also, Samsung’s announcement is not accessible through the official newsroom. It was only shared on the community forums.

While the announcement schedule doesn’t provide a complete timeline for Samsung’s release schedule, it is still a strong lead, and the fans in the US can expect to get the One UI 6.0 a few weeks after a successful rollout in Europe.

