Samsung reveals One UI 6.0 release schedule for some phones

Samsung has officially shared a release timeline for the One UI 6.0, the company’s new Android 14-based update for the European market.

Samsung fans are eagerly waiting for the upcoming One UI 6.0 update. While the update doesn’t change a lot, it still has a few meaningful changes.

Now, the official community manager at Samsung Community forums has shared an official release timeline for the One UI 6.0, the company’s Android 14-based update.

The report comes via Sammobile, and the outlet has shared the shared timeline is only applicable to the European market and provides a proper breakdown of how the Korean company plans to roll out the update across its lineup.

Samsung’s One UI 6.0 rollout schedule

Samsung has already started to roll out stable Android 14-based One UI 6.0 updates for its flagship, Galaxy S23 series.

And then, the company hinted that the 25 other Galaxy devices are also eligible for this update, including the Galaxy S20 and the Galaxy Note 20 series.

Samsung Galaxy Scheduled Date Samsung Galaxy Scheduled Date Samsung Galaxy Scheduled Date Galaxy S23 October 30 Galaxy A13 5G November 20 Galaxy A23 5G November 27 Galaxy S23 Plus October 30 Galaxy A33 5G November 20 Galaxy Z Flip 3 November 27 Galaxy S23 Ultra October 30 Galaxy A53 5G November 20 Galaxy Z Fold 3 November 27 Galaxy A34 5G November 13 Galaxy S21 November 20 Galaxy A72 November 30 Galaxy A54 5G November 13 Galaxy S21 Plus November 20 Galaxy A14 Date undecided Galaxy Z Flip 5 November 13 Galaxy S21 Ultra November 20 Galaxy A52 5G Date undecided Galaxy Z Fold 5 November 13 Galaxy Z Flip 4 November 20 Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Date undecided Galaxy S22 November 15 Galaxy Z Fold 4 November 20 Galaxy A25 5G December 1 Galaxy S22 Plus November 15 Galaxy S21 FE November 24 Galaxy A04s December 4 Galaxy S22 Ultra November 15 Galaxy A52 November 27 Galaxy XCover 5 December 8 Galaxy A14 5G Date undecided Galaxy A52s 5G November 27 Galaxy A05s Date undecided Galaxy S23 FE November 20 Galaxy A13 November 27 ——————– —————–

While the list is long, it doesn’t include the Galaxy M and Galaxy F series, as they are exclusive to India, and the list only details the rollout schedule for the European region.

The list also skips the Galaxy tablets. We do not know why, but Samsung’s tablets are recent enough to be eligible for the update, so we expect more information on that soon.

Also, Samsung’s announcement is not accessible through the official newsroom. It was only shared on the community forums.

While the announcement schedule doesn’t provide a complete timeline for Samsung’s release schedule, it is still a strong lead, and the fans in the US can expect to get the One UI 6.0 a few weeks after a successful rollout in Europe.

