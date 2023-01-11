Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 are officially dead

Microsoft has officially turned off support for Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 with the end of security updates.

January 10, 2023, was the official end of support for both Windows 7 and Windows 8.1. Both operating systems have been limping along with no significant updates in recent years.

Any users still on these two operating systems won’t get any security updates, despite the severity of future issues.

We suggest upgrading to a more modern operating system and modern computing hardware to make sure you stay protected.

Windows 7 extended support is over

Image: Microsoft

Windows 7 support technically ended in January 2020, but Microsoft was still releasing security updates as many large organizations needed time to switch. That grace period is now over.

Some users were also still using the volume licenses for their personal computers. Their Windows 7 install won’t grind to a halt now that support is over, but they should consider upgrading.

Windows 8 support ended in 2016. The partial successor, Windows 8.1 met its lifecycle end in 2018 but has been getting extended support since then.

That means security updates, some software updates, and even help desk support from Microsoft. All of that is now over.

Windows 8.1 didn’t get that much uptake, and Microsoft swiftly ushered in Windows 10. Any users still on Windows 8.1 started getting nag screens in July 2022 to remind them that support was ending in January 2023.

Options for upgrading

Microsoft is going to support Windows 10 until October 14, 2025. The company is suggesting that any users on Windows 7 or 8.1 upgrade to Windows 11 instead, and we agree.

The latest version of Microsoft’s operating system supports the latest hardware, has modern features, and runs smoothly.

It’ll also continue to be supported for the longest period, with mainstream support until 2028 or later.

Have any thoughts on this? Carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: