RIP Samsung Galaxy Note – production is ending on the Note 20 with no 2022 plans

2021 is going to live in Samsung fans’ minds forever, as the year that the Galaxy Note line died. After the traditional release event passed without any news of the Galaxy Note earlier this year, a new report says that the Note is pretty much dead.

That’s from the Korean site ET News, which says that there will be no new Note device in 2022 either. Instead, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is likely to get S Pen input support, including the ability to store the stylus in the body of the phone.

Currently, both the Galaxy S21 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold 3 can use the S Pen, but neither device has onboard storage for the tiny stylus, so you either need a chunky case or run the risk of losing it.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 (Image: Samsung)

The Galaxy Note 20 is also apparently ending production by the end of this year, with Samsung focusing on its other flagship line, the foldables like the Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Z Fold.

They want to increase the production of foldable devices, which are becoming more desirable as the early issues have largely been fixed.

It seems that the Galaxy S22 Ultra is going to be the Galaxy Note 21 in all but name. It will reportedly have a 6.81-inch screen and a dock to put the S Pen into when it’s not in use. The only thing left is to see if it will have a squarer design than the other two usual models in the Galaxy S-range, making it look even more like the Note anyway.

Do you really care if your digital slate carries the Note branding; if it can do everything that the Note brought to the industry? Samsung is betting you won’t, not once the latest Galaxy S devices hit the market.

