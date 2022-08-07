Airgram is an AI assistant for your Zoom, Meet, and Teams calls

In the modern-day work environment, many of us have had to start using virtual meeting software like Zoom, Google Meet, or Microsoft Teams. While these apps are pretty convenient, there is always room for improvement.

That’s where Airgram AI comes in. Airgram is an intelligent team workspace tool that aims to enhance your virtual meeting experience. It offers meeting agenda templates, live transcription, 1080p recording, collaborative notepads, and more.

With these features, hybrid teams can capture, collaborate and share information discussed in team meetings much more easily.

And it works with the three major virtual meeting apps: Google Meets, Zoom, and Microsoft Teams. So let’s see what Airgram is all about.

So what exactly is Airgram?

Image: KnowTechie

Even though it’s a Product of the Day winner on Product Hunt, it’s not easy to tell exactly what Airgram does.

Essentially, the Airgram meeting productivity tool integrates with virtual meeting software to provide additional convenience through a suite of features that make your meetings more effective and productive.

First, you’ll have to sign up for an Airgram account and connect it with Outlook or Google Calendar (it provides a Google Chrome extension for Google Meet) to access scheduled meetings and record meetings quickly.

Then once you’re linked, Airgram offers several different tools that you can use to make your meetings more productive.

Live transcriptions and review

Image: KnowTechie

For starters, it features a live transcription option that you can use to automatically generate meeting notes for review. Alongside those transcriptions comes a 1080p recording of your entire meeting.

Transcription is available in several languages, including English, German, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Russian, Japanese, and Chinese.

After the meeting, you can head back to your Airgram workspace and review your transcription using its smart features. Features include:

Make clips of certain transcription sections and share them with your colleagues.

Play the video back at an adjustable speed and easily jump to specific parts. You can even filter out individual speakers in the meeting to better pinpoint certain topics.

And lastly, Airgrams is integrated with several other workspace apps. You can share the transcription and notes in other applications like Slack, Notion, and Google Docs to continue your collaborations elsewhere.

Integrated notes and tasks

Image: KnowTechie

As most of us know by now, it can be extremely important to take notes during some business meetings. It can be nearly impossible to remember everything discussed in some meetings, and taking notes can help you greatly in the long run.

That’s why Airgram included an integrated notes section for you to keep up with the topics of your meetings. Team members can use Airgram to take down notes and leave comments simultaneously, enhancing collaborative efforts in your team.

You can even assign tasks with due dates during a meeting with Airgram. Then, whichever team member is assigned the task can head back to the meeting dashboard in the Airgram workspace and mark their task complete when they finish.

Develop agenda before meetings

Image: KnowTechie

“No agenda, no attenda” is a ground rule to have effective meetings, and Airgram also goes a couple of steps further with an area for you to create a meeting agenda.

By adding the meeting to your workspace before the meeting starts, you can add the various topics you plan on discussing and set an allotted time to help things go as smoothly as possible.

Also, share the meeting agenda with your team members in advance, so they can put in their thoughts. Collaboration starts before the meeting begins!

How does Airgram work?

In practice, Airgram is pretty simple to use, though it may initially seem a little complicated. After you sign up for a free account, you’ll be given an Airgram workspace on the website, where all your recordings and notes will be kept.

After that, you’re ready to start using Airgram to record and transcribe your meetings. You can either create a new meeting from the Airgram workspace or go to your calendar, where all your scheduled meetings are automatically imported.

A more advanced feature that many users love is that you can automatically set Airgram up to join your Zoom or Google Meet meetings even without your presence. That can be a great option for meetings you don’t have to attend.

Pricing and subscriptions

Image: KnowTechie

As we mentioned earlier, Airgram is free to use, and you can use nearly all features as much as possible. However, you will be limited to just five recordings while you’re using the free option.

After that, you won’t be able to record or transcribe anymore, but you’ll still be able to use meeting notes in the Airgram dashboard.

You’ll have to look into a monthly subscription option if you regularly hold meetings with teams. Airgram currently offers a Team plan and an Enterprise plan.

The Team plan price varies with different amounts of available recordings, depending on your needs, and the monthly subscription price starts at $17.99. It might be a worthwhile investment as effective meetings save a lot more for you.

The Enterprise package is for your larger teams that will need more than 100 recordings per month. Airgram offers this package on a case-by-case basis, and you’ll have to contact the company’s sales team to set up an Enterprise package.

Try Airgram out for free and see if it’s right for your team

Image: KnowTechie

If you and your team use virtual meeting apps regularly, then Airgram might be worth trying out. It offers live transcriptions and 1080p recordings so you can reference your meetings whenever possible.

And the integrated notes feature will allow your team to create live, timestamped notes for topics of conversation, making it easier to take in all of the necessary information during your team meetings.

And you can try it out completely free for your first five recordings. Since it works with the three most popular meeting apps, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, and Zoom, it’s pretty easy to set up and use.

Check out the company’s website here for more information.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. KnowTechie’s opinions, reviews, and other editorial content remain objective and are not influenced by the sponsorship.