Galaxy Z Fold 6 could get an even more expensive “Ultra” version

Samsung is rumored to be developing its next-generation foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6, alongside a third entry to the lineup, rumored to be a budget variant. However, the new rumors say the opposite.

The information comes from renowned leaker Max Jambor, who posted the codenames for Samsung’s upcoming foldable smartphone on X/Twitter.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra could feature bigger screens and better cameras

Image: Smartprix

According to Jambor’s post, the codenames for the company’s upcoming foldable smartphones are – Q6, Q6a, and B6.

Now, Q6 refers to the Galaxy Z Fold 6, while B6 refers to the Z Flip 6. Meanwhile, Q6a refers to the rumored Fold 6 variant.

Rumors about a second Galaxy Z Fold 6 have been running for a while. Due to the Q6a designation, it was widely believed the device would be a cheaper variant, like the Pixel 7a or the Nothing Phone (2a).

However, Roland Quandt from WinFuture says he heard during MWC 2024 that the Q6a model may be more expensive than the standard model.

So, the device could likely end up being a higher-end foldable device, making the Z Fold 6 the standard model.

Quandt also adds the possible name for the device – the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra, which could sport a bigger screen and better cameras.

Either way, we have very little information about the new “Ultra” Galaxy Z Fold 6, which will likely change as we move closer to the launch.

