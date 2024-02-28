     
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 render leak reveals a boxy design

Galaxy Z Fold 6 is getting a wider cover screen.

An unfolded black foldable smartphone standing upright with a three-camera system on the back, against a dark background with the watermark "@onleaks x @smartprix".
Image: Smartprix

The rumors about Samsung’s next flagship foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Fold 6, have been floating for a while now, slated to come with a makeover. The latest leak reveals the Z Fold 6 renders, corroborating the so-called design changes. 

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 render leaks come from Smartprix in collaboration with the renowned leaker @OnLeaks, presenting multiple high-quality images, providing the first closest look at the next Samsung fold. 

Galaxy Z Fold 6 design, size and dimensions 

The leak reveals completely flat sides of the Galaxy Z Fold 6, matching the aesthetics of the Galaxy S24 series

However, the leak reveals the Samsung fold in a single dark gray or Phantom Black colorway. 

Furthermore, the video reveals a more boxy design for the Z Fold 6, and the camera module looks the same as its predecessor. 

According to the outlet, the Galaxy Z Fold 6’s inner or folding screen measures 7.6 inches, while the cover display measures 6.2 inches approx. 

A foldable smartphone with a reflective black surface, partially unfolded, revealing its interior screen and rear camera module with multiple lenses.
Image: Smartprix

In terms of dimensions, the Z Fold 6 has 153.5 x 132.5 x 6.1 mm in unfolded condition. 

In contrast, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 had 154.9 x 129.9 x 6.1 mm dimensions, concluding the Z Fold 6 is 1.4 mm shorter and 2.6 mm wider than its predecessor.

In terms of the design, the handset looks a little boxy, but there aren’t any drastic changes to the Z Fold 6’s design. 

It also has the same thickness, so we assume Samsung will use the same droplet-style hinge.

In addition, there aren’t any storage slots for the S Pen. 

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 expected specs 

A promotional image showcasing two modern smartphones with a black color scheme, one with a pop-up selfie camera and triple rear camera setup, the other featuring a large display with a centered punch-hole front camera, both phones placed against a dark background with watermark credits reading "@onleaks x @smartprix".
Image: Smartprix

The renders reveal the Galaxy Z Fold 6’s 7.6-inch internal and 6.2-inch external screens, similar to its predecessor.

So, both displays will be Dynamic AMOLED with a 120 Hz refresh rate and new Corning Gorilla Glass protection for the external display. 

Under the hood, the Z Fold 6 is expected to pack a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy SoC, the same chipset as the Galaxy S24, paired with 12 or 16 GB of RAM and up to 1 TB of UFS 4.0 storage.

In terms of the cameras, there are no changes. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 will sport the same triple camera setup as its predecessor with a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultrawide, and a 10MP sensor. 

There will be a 10MP selfie camera and a 4MP under-display camera on the folding screen.

The folding handset is also expected to come with One UI 6.1 based on Android 14 out-of-the-box, with seven years of security updates and seven major OS updates. 

Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy Z Fold 6 at the next Unpacked event, which is apparently slated for late July 2024.

