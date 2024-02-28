Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 render leak reveals a boxy design

The rumors about Samsung’s next flagship foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Fold 6, have been floating for a while now, slated to come with a makeover. The latest leak reveals the Z Fold 6 renders, corroborating the so-called design changes.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 render leaks come from Smartprix in collaboration with the renowned leaker @OnLeaks, presenting multiple high-quality images, providing the first closest look at the next Samsung fold.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 design, size and dimensions

The leak reveals completely flat sides of the Galaxy Z Fold 6, matching the aesthetics of the Galaxy S24 series.

However, the leak reveals the Samsung fold in a single dark gray or Phantom Black colorway.

Furthermore, the video reveals a more boxy design for the Z Fold 6, and the camera module looks the same as its predecessor.

According to the outlet, the Galaxy Z Fold 6’s inner or folding screen measures 7.6 inches, while the cover display measures 6.2 inches approx.

Image: Smartprix

In terms of dimensions, the Z Fold 6 has 153.5 x 132.5 x 6.1 mm in unfolded condition.

In contrast, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 had 154.9 x 129.9 x 6.1 mm dimensions, concluding the Z Fold 6 is 1.4 mm shorter and 2.6 mm wider than its predecessor.

In terms of the design, the handset looks a little boxy, but there aren’t any drastic changes to the Z Fold 6’s design.

It also has the same thickness, so we assume Samsung will use the same droplet-style hinge.

In addition, there aren’t any storage slots for the S Pen.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 expected specs

Image: Smartprix

The renders reveal the Galaxy Z Fold 6’s 7.6-inch internal and 6.2-inch external screens, similar to its predecessor.

So, both displays will be Dynamic AMOLED with a 120 Hz refresh rate and new Corning Gorilla Glass protection for the external display.

Under the hood, the Z Fold 6 is expected to pack a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy SoC, the same chipset as the Galaxy S24, paired with 12 or 16 GB of RAM and up to 1 TB of UFS 4.0 storage.

In terms of the cameras, there are no changes. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 will sport the same triple camera setup as its predecessor with a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultrawide, and a 10MP sensor.

There will be a 10MP selfie camera and a 4MP under-display camera on the folding screen.

The folding handset is also expected to come with One UI 6.1 based on Android 14 out-of-the-box, with seven years of security updates and seven major OS updates.

Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy Z Fold 6 at the next Unpacked event, which is apparently slated for late July 2024.

