Galaxy Z Fold 6 to get a titanium frame like S24 Ultra, iPhone 15 Pro

Could the titanium sides translate to a price hike?
A promotional image showcasing two modern smartphones with a black color scheme, one with a pop-up selfie camera and triple rear camera setup, the other featuring a large display with a centered punch-hole front camera, both phones placed against a dark background with watermark credits reading "@onleaks x @smartprix".
Image: Smartprix

Samsung‘s next book-style foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Fold 6, is all but confirmed with a significant design change, the same camera hardware, and Qualcomm’s latest flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset

However, a recent report suggests the Korean company could make the Z Fold 6 more premium by adding a titanium frame. 

The book-style foldable phones are more like phone-tablet hybrids, which are also heavier than standard smartphones. 

Now, according to the latest tip by the leaker Ravegnus on X/Twitter, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will feature titanium sides, possibly to shed some weight by taking the same route as the Galaxy S24 Ultra and the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 may be more durable and weigh less than its predecessor

A foldable smartphone with a reflective black surface, partially unfolded, revealing its interior screen and rear camera module with multiple lenses.
Image: Smartprix

The latest flagship smartphones from Samsung and Apple feature titanium frames, making these handsets more durable and weighing less.

While the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is one of the best foldable phones you can get today, it is bulky and feels heavy at 253 grams. 

However, it doesn’t feel as bad when the device is unfolded due to the weight distribution. But it is chunky when folded.

So, if Samsung has indeed decided to switch to titanium, expect the Z Fold 6 to be lighter than its predecessor. 

The addition of titanium will also make the handset tougher, which may improve sales by making people reluctant about the durability issues interested in purchase.

While it may not make a significant difference, it will definitely feel good. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 was also lighter than the Z Fold 4. 

We are still far from an official announcement. But the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is expected to arrive in early July (alleged July 10) alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and the Galaxy Ring.

