Budget Galaxy Z Fold 6 model to launch around iPhone 16 debut

For an early launch, Samsung is reportedly starting the mass production of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Z Flip 6 two to three weeks earlier than usual. A budget Galaxy Z Fold 6 is also reportedly in the works, but it will be launched later.

The Korean company usually launches foldable smartphones in August via another Galaxy Unpacked event. However, this year, Samsung is rumored to be holding its second event of the year a bit earlier, speculated to be in early July.

So, it’s not surprising that the Korean outlet The Elec reports an early production start date, which also perfectly fits previous reports.

Budget Galaxy Z Fold 6 to go head-to-head with the iPhone 16

But there’s more. The outlet also reports about the so-called cheaper Galaxy Z Fold 6 model.

The chatter about a second Z Fold 6 model has been going on for a while. However, we don’t have the proper clarity regarding the matter, as some reports state a cheaper book-style foldable while others state the opposite.

Either way, according to The Elec, a cheaper Galaxy Z Fold 6 is in the works, but it won’t be launched with the older foldable phones in July – it will debut in September or October.

So, the cheaper foldable handset could be launched alongside the iPhone 16 series. Apple usually unveils its iPhone in September or October.

In addition, the outlet states that Samsung is planning to ship 200,000 to 300,000 cheaper Fold 6 units at first.

The price-friendly Galaxy Z Fold 6 will reportedly be thinner than the standard variant, making it thinner than the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

Also, supporting older reports, the cheaper Z Fold 6 won’t have the S Pen support.

Either way, these are the only details we have of the second Galaxy Z Fold 6 variant. A previous report indicated Samsung is targeting a sub-$800 price tag for the foldable, making it the most affordable foldable handset from the company.

Even the Galaxy Z Flip 5 was launched at $999.

