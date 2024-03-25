Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 to get a third variant and more storage

Samsung will reportedly add a third model to its next Galaxy Watch, the Galaxy Watch 7, lineup.

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 6 series is one of the best Android smartwatches you can get, which only features two models with multiple variants separated by size and connectivity.

However, according to a report by Sammobile, the Korean company may release three versions of the Galaxy Watch 7 this year.

Bumped up internal storage for the Galaxy Watch 7

Image: KnowTechie

We will never say no to a new Galaxy Watch. However, the three versions of the Galaxy Watch 7 will be further divided based on connectivity (Wi-Fi only and Wi-Fi plus eSIM).

According to the outlet, there will be six models of the Galaxy Watch 7 this year with the following model numbers.

The model numbers for the base variant are SM-L300 and SM-L305, while SM-L310 and SM-L315 are for the middle variant, and SM-L700 and SM-L705 are for the flagship variant.

In addition to a new Galaxy Watch version, the outlet says Samsung could also bump the internal storage on its next smartwatches.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 comes with 16GB of internal storage, which is more than enough for a smartwatch.

However, Samsung could bump up the internal storage to 32GB for the Watch 7 series, a considerable upgrade.

The report also discusses a few older rumors, like the Watch 7 being the first Samsung smartwatch to sport a 3nm chip, which could make it more power efficient, and it could also run a new version of Wear OS and One UI for smartwatches.

The Galaxy Watch 7 series is expected to launch alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6, and the Galaxy Ring through the second Unpacked event in early July.

