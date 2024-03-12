Samsung reportedly planning a Galaxy Watch 7 with square display

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series is one of the most successful Android smartwatches, and all watches in the series feature circular dials. However, according to a new report, Samsung wants to go in a different direction with its future Galaxy Watch, the Galaxy Watch 7.

According to the report by SamMobile, Samsung plans to switch it up. The company plans to adopt a square display for a future Galaxy Watch, likely to be a part of the Galaxy Watch 7 series.

There’s a slim chance that a square Galaxy Watch 7 is happening – maybe in the future!

Image: KnowTechie

Samsung adopted Wear OS in 2021 with the Galaxy Watch 4 series, and since then, the Korean company has been exclusively making circular smartwatches.

However, the company has launched square smartwatches before. The original Galaxy Gear was a square smartwatch, and so was the Galaxy Gear Live.

The company switched it up to the circular dials with the Galaxy Gear S2 and onward.

That said, the outlet says the switch is being considered internally, which means it’s far from becoming a final and has a long way to go.

While it is unclear when Samsung wants to launch, the company is working on a square smartwatch. We are just assuming it will be the Galaxy Watch 7 series.

Although there have been a few Galaxy Watch 7 leaks, none of them mention such a drastic change.

The Galaxy Watch 7 will likely arrive at the next Galaxy Unpacked event slated for mid-July, alongside the Galaxy Ring, Galaxy Z Fold 6, and Z Flip 6.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news