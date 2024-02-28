OnePlus officially unveiled its second-generation Android smartwatch, the OnePlus Watch 2, at the MWC with a surprise.

OnePlus launched its first smartwatch back in 2021 that ran on a simpler RTOS platform without an app store, which wasn’t appreciated.

Three years later, the company is back with the OnePlus Watch 2. The watch was rumored to be powered by Google’s Wear OS, and OnePlus didn’t disappoint.

However, it also seems the company couldn’t let go of RTOS either.

The OnePlus Watch 2 runs a unique dual-engine architecture setup with the help of a massive battery.

The dual-engine architecture is the highlight of the smartwatch. It sports a Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chip alongside a BES2700 co-processor.

The Snapdragon chipset handles the Wear OS 4 functions, while the co-processor handles RTOS functionality in power-saving mode.

OnePlus Watch 2 specs and features

OnePlus Watch 2 Display 1.43-inch AMOLED

466 x 466 resolution

60Hs flash rate

Up to 1000nit brightness Storage 32GB RAM 2GB Battery 500mAh

100 hours in Smart Mode

48 hours in heavy use

12 days in Power Saver Mode

Charge 0 – 100% in 60 minutes Sensors Accelerometer

Ambient light

Barometer

Gyroscope

Geomagnetic

Optical heart rate

Optical pulse oximeter Dimensions and weight 47.0 x 46.6 x 12.1mm

49g without band/80g with band

22mm strap Materials Stainless Steel case

Fluor rubber band Durability 5ATM

IP68

MIL-STD-810 Software Wear OS 4 Colors Black Steel

Radiant Steel

The OnePlus Watch 2 packs a large display with 47 mm diameter and a whopping 500 mAh battery.

In the Smart Mode (also the default mode), you get 100 hours of battery or over 48 hours with heavy usage and all features enabled.

If you want more durability, enable the power-saving mode with only RTOS functionality, and the watch will last 12 days.

Image: OnePlus

If you still run out of juice, the OnePlus Watch 2 can be changed 100% in 60 minutes using its 7.5 VOOC fast charging.

Interestingly, the Watch 2 charges with a magnetic cradle, and unlike many other smartwatches, the cradle plugs into a standard USB-C port, so you can also use it with your smartphones.

The OnePlus Watch 2 sports a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 466 x 466 pixels and a 2.5D sapphire crystal cover, paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.

The smartwatch boasts a stainless steel case that supports 22mm straps, dual-frequency GPS, IP68 water and dust resistance, and more.

The OnePlus Watch 2 supports over 100 sports, and you can also track your health stats like sleep, stress levels, blood oxygen, and more.

While the OnePlus Watch 2 is a Wear OS watch, it is compatible with all Android smartphones. But not compatible with iPhones and iOS.

OnePlus Watch 2 pricing and availability

Image: OnePlus/KnowTechie

The OnePlus Watch 2 is globally available in Radiant Steel or Black Steel colorways. You can get OnePlus’s new smartwatch at $299.99 in the US.

While pre-orders have started, the open sale begins on March 4, 2024, for OnePlus.com, and on Amazon, you can get it from March 11.

There are also multiple trade-in offers. You can trade in any smartwatch in any condition to get a $50 discount from OnePlus’s official website until the end of March.

The company also knocks off $200 if you purchase the Watch 2 alongside the OnePlus 12 and $100 off if purchase with the OnePlus 12R.

The OnePlus Watch 2 is also available for €329 in Europe, £299 in the UK, and INR 24,999 in India.

