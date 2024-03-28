Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6 to get 25W charging yet again

Samsung is gearing up to launch its Galaxy Z foldable smartphones within a few months. Based on the rumors, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 aren’t getting much of a spec upgrade, except for the SoCs and a significant design overhaul for the Z Fold 6.

A new report now reveals both foldable smartphones will stick to the same 25W charging this year.

The folks at MySmartPrice have spotted the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 undergoing their 3C certification.

However, the listing doesn’t say the Galaxy Z foldable smartphones will sport the same 25W charging speed for another year.

It revealed that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 ( SM-F9560) and the Galaxy Z Flip 6 (SM-F7410) will support Samsung’s EP-TA800 charger.

While Samsung’s TA800 charger is very reliable and has been employed by the company for many years, the charger is restricted to 25W charging.

Hence, this regulatory listing is concrete evidence that Samsung is sticking to 25W charging for another year.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 to sport an unimpressive 25W charging

A flagship phone with only 25W charging speed in 2024 is embarrassing, to say the least.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is the fastest-charging phone from the company, with 45W charging. However, compared to its competitors, the flagship falls short.

The Vivo X Fold 3 is the latest book-style foldable released in 2024. It sports a 100W wired and 50W wireless charging and is even thinner than the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and probably will be thinner than the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

In addition, don’t expect a charging brick in the box, although Samsung doesn’t explicitly say it.

Most flagship smartphones in 2024, except for Apple, Google, and Samsung, come with a higher charging speed and deliver a full charge between 20-30 minutes.

On the other hand, the smartphones from the mentioned companies can take anywhere from 60-90 minutes, depending on the phone.

So, we just hope Samsung adopts a faster charging tech soon. At this point, it’s probably hopeless for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6.

But we hope Samsung equips the Galaxy S25 with meaningful upgrades, at least on this front.

