Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra could be exclusive to South Korea

We have been hearing about a second Galaxy Z Fold 6 model for a while. However, the leaks and rumors about this second model have been conflicting.

A few details even revealed the second Galaxy Z Fold 6 will be a cheaper variant with a price tag of $800 and how Samsung plans to do the cost-cutting.

Now, a fresh report indicates Samsung has a higher-end Galaxy Z Fold 6 in the works with the “Ultra” moniker.

The report comes from the folks at Galaxy Club and if it is indeed accurate, this will be the first for the Korean company to launch a foldable smartphone with the “Ultra” branding.

In addition, the “Ultra” branding also suggests it will be the flagship foldable with a price tag to match its branding – so, expect a price tag higher than the Galaxy Z Fold 5’s $1,799.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra could be a South Korea-only variant

Image: Smartprix

According to the publication, Samsung is working on a device with model number SM-F958, matching the model number for the Galaxy S24 Ultra, which is SM-S928.

The number “8” at the end of the model number indicates an “Ultra’ model.

For example, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 had the model number SM-F946, and the standard Galaxy Z Fold 6 is expected to have the model number SM-F956.

Unfortunately, the report also suggests the so-called Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra is intended only for Samsung’s home country – South Korea.

And for the record, there isn’t any indication the “Ultra” book-style foldable will be launched in the US, Europe, or other countries.

While this uncovered new “Ultra” Z Fold 6 model points to a more premium model, this isn’t exactly enough to prove the device’s existence.

So, we suggest taking this information with a pinch of salt and waiting for more information to prove the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra is indeed in the works.

