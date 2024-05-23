Connect with us
Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 rumored Snapdragon exclusive

The previous rumor about Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6 Exynos variants seems to be untrue.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5
Image: KnowTechie

Samsung is gearing up to launch its next set of foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Z Flip 6, through another Galaxy Unpacked event rumored for July 10.

While the next set of foldable phones is expected to bring limited yet notable improvements over the previous generations, there were rumors of them being divided into Exynos and Snapdragon variants.

However, the previous rumor may have been misleading, as the latest report indicates that Samsung plans to exclusively use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset for the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6.

No Exynos variants for Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6

An image of two foldable smartphones displayed open in a cross formation with their screens facing outward. Both devices have a dark sleek design, with one showing a triple camera setup on the back. The image is set against a dark background with a watermark indicating "@OnLeaks x @Smartprix."
Image: Smartprix

According to the latest report by the Korean news outlet The Elec, Samsung will exclusively utilize the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chips in the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 globally.

Despite this report directly contradicting the previous rumor, the revelation doesn’t come as a surprise to us.

While the earlier report stemmed from a source with a respectable track record, our skepticism remained.

Since the inception of the first generation, Samsung has consistently employed Qualcomm chips exclusively in its Galaxy Z series foldable phones, even in regions where the company sold Galaxy S series phones with Exynos chips.

Additionally, the report highlights that outfitting a new foldable phone with an Exynos chipset instead of a Snapdragon would significantly escalate costs due to scale.

A Samsung galaxy z flip 6 smartphone, displayed half-folded, showing its external and internal screens, with a visible camera bump on the back.
Image: Smartprix

Adding Exynos chips to foldable phones might become beneficial only when their sales match those of the Galaxy S series phones.

However, this approach could shift unexpectedly in the future. Samsung’s use of Exynos chips has been inconsistent, varying from region to region.

After initially offering both Snapdragon and Exynos variants of its Galaxy S series phones, Samsung suddenly switched to exclusively releasing the Galaxy S23 series with Snapdragon chips worldwide.

Then, just a year later, with the launch of the Galaxy S24, Exynos chips were reintroduced, although the Galaxy S24 Ultra remained exclusively Snapdragon-powered globally.

Regardless of the chip strategy, prepare for the imminent launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6, alongside the Galaxy Ring and Galaxy Watch 7 series, rumored for early July.

What are your thoughts on the latest Samsung phone rumor? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Saurav loves writing and tech. So, after engineering, he didn't look back and embarked on a journey to become a tech writer. Saurav has worked for various tech websites across the globe. Saurav has recently joined Know Techie and is proud to be a part of it.

