Leak reveals Galaxy Z Fold 6’s weight and wider display

A new leak has revealed Samsung’s upcoming book-style foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will weigh less than its predecessor and have a wider display.

The leak comes from the renowned leaker Ice Universe on X/Twitter, who claims the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6 will pack less weight.

Apparently, the foldable handset will weigh way less, just 239g, the same as OnePlus Open’s black variant, which is slightly lighter than Open’s other variant.

Also, it makes the Z Fold 6 only 6g heavier than the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

In contrast, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 weighs 253g after trimming the extra weight from the previous variants.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 will be slimmer, lighter, and wider than its predecessor

Image: Smartprix

However, Ice Universe didn’t just stop there. The leaker further stated that the Galaxy Z Fold 6’s external display will be wider than its predecessor.

To clarify, the leaker said, the Z Fold 6 will have a 6.3-inch external display with a 22:9 aspect ratio, which is still narrower than the Korean company’s other flagships, but much better than its previous foldable phones.

Continuing the exclusive leak, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 standard version has an unfolded thickness of 5.6mm, a folded thickness of 12.1mm, and a weight of 239 grams. The resolution of both the internal and external screens has been improved. The internal screen is 7.6 inches,… — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) April 3, 2024

In contrast, the previous models had a 23.1:9 aspect ratio.

The inner display will be 7.6-inch with a 7:6 aspect ratio. So, it will be similar but square like the OnePlus Open.

The leak has also revealed Samsung’s unreleased book-style foldable will have a 12.1mm thickness when folded, making it 1mm thinner than Galaxy Z Fold 5’s 13.4mm and 5.6mm when unfolded.

Hence, the next Galaxy Z Fold will look like the Pixel Fold or the OnePlus Open. However, it will be thicker than the OnePlus Open, which is only 11.7mm thick.

Ice Universe has further shared an image of an alleged Galaxy Z Fold 6 prototype. However, the image is from a video, journalist Ray Wong shared last year.

Believe it or not, Samsung explored other aspect ratios for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 like these prototypes in 19.5:9, 21:9, 22:9, and 23:9#SamsungUnpacked pic.twitter.com/0uhmiPoS9D — Ray Wong (@raywongy) July 27, 2023

The leaker suggests that the 22:9 prototype on the image best resembles Samsung’s upcoming book-style foldable.

In addition, Ice Universe also mentioned the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra but said he doesn’t have enough information to share.

Either way, Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 6 in July this year, alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and possibly the Galaxy Ring.

