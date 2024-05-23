Samsung Galaxy Ring may come with a subscription plan

It’s no secret that Samsung is soon making its entry into another segment of the smart wearable market with its Galaxy Ring.

The Korean company even proudly showcased its Oura Ring competitor at the MWC 2024, revealing a few key pieces of information.

Although Samsung’s presentation and numerous leaks have painted a decently clear picture of the Galaxy Ring, its price was still shrouded in mystery, but not anymore.

In his latest post on X, tipster Yogesh Brar mentioned the upcoming Galaxy Ring’s supposed US and Indian price.

According to Brar’s post, the Galaxy Ring will be priced between $300 and $350, which puts it in direct competition with the Oura Ring 3, which starts at $299 for the Heritage variant.

Although the Rose Gold Horizon variant of the Oura Ring 3 goes up to $549.

A subscription plan for the Galaxy Ring is likely on the cards

Image: Samsung

The Oura Ring 3 also requires a subscription that costs $71.88/year to access all the features.

While Samsung officially hasn’t disclosed a subscription plan, Samsung Electronics Vice President and Head of Digital Health Team Dr. Hon Pak mentioned it earlier in the year during a CNBC interview.

He stated that they are considering a subscription for the Samsung Health app.

Samsung is also planning to launch the Galaxy Watch 7 series, another wearable, at the next Galaxy Unpacked alongside the Galaxy Ring, which is rumored to be slated for July 10.

So, a wider Health app subscription across both products is possible.

On the other hand, the Galaxy Watch may not be a direct competitor to the Galaxy Ring, but they exist in the same market.

The Galaxy Watch is a tried-and-tested product that has been running for a few years without subscription plans. It offers all its features for free to its users.

So, a sudden addition of a subscription plan may disrupt sales, and we don’t see Samsung sacrificing one product to sell another unless the company has a different plan that makes the Galaxy Ring a part of a wider ecosystem.

