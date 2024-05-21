Samsung is gearing up for its summer launch, which includes a wide variety of products, including the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6, the much-anticipated Galaxy Ring, and the Galaxy Watch 7 series.

The summer event to introduce these products is scheduled for a few months. However, a recent FCC (Federal Communications Commission) filing has uncovered an unexpected addition to the Galaxy Watch lineup—a potential Galaxy Watch FE.

A new Galaxy Watch FE: What we know so far

Release Date : The Galaxy Watch FE is expected to be launched later this year.

: The Galaxy Watch FE is expected to be launched later this year. Features : Design : Likely to follow the sleek and modern design of previous Galaxy Watch models. Display : High-resolution AMOLED display. Battery Life : Improved battery performance compared to earlier models. Health & Fitness Tracking : Enhanced sensors for heart rate, sleep monitoring, and possibly new fitness metrics. Software : Running on the latest version of Wear OS with Samsung’s custom skin. Connectivity : Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and possibly LTE variants.

: Pricing: Expected to be more affordable compared to the flagship Galaxy Watch models.

The FCC listing reveals Samsung wearables with the model numbers SM-L300, SM-L305, SM-L310, SM-L315, and SM-R861.

It is suggested that the SM-L300 and SM-L310 models may correspond to the 40mm and 44mm versions of the Galaxy Watch 7, designed for Bluetooth connectivity.

Image: KnowTechie

In a similar fashion, the SM-L305 and SM-L315 models are believed to indicate the LTE-enabled variations of the Watch 7. Lastly, we speculate that model number SM-L861 is the Galaxy Watch FE.

Unfortunately, the FCC listing doesn’t mention these products’ names; it only mentions them as “Smart Wearable” devices.

A new third variant, the Galaxy Watch 7 Pro, is rumored to be part of the Galaxy Watch 7 series. But it hasn’t appeared in the latest FCC filing. However, that could change soon.

Either way, we are unsure whether this Galaxy Watch FE will be part of the Watch 7 series or a stand-alone Galaxy smartwatch.

That said, a standalone Galaxy Watch FE makes more sense, and the Korean company can include it in its extended FE series, which already includes FE series smartphones, the Galaxy Tab FE, and Galaxy Buds.

The launch event is set to take place on July 10, so we’ll have to wait for the official announcement until then.

What are your thoughts on this? Do you think we’re looking at a Galaxy Watch FE launch soon? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

