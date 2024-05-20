Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip series has been a trailblazer in foldable phone tech, consistently pushing boundaries since its beginning. The upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 6 aims to tackle a persistent challenge: the visible display crease.

Despite Samsung’s efforts to minimize it, the crease remains more noticeable than that of its competitors. And now recent reports hint at Samsung’s new approach to combat this issue, raising anticipation for the Galaxy Z Flip 6’s debut.

Samsung’s next clamshell-type foldable has already seen its fair share of leaks, hinting at a titanium frame, thicker profile, a larger battery, and more.

However, the latest report from the Korean news outlet The Elec states that Samsung will improve the display crease with the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 6.

Galaxy Z Flip 6’s crease will be less noticeable but not invisible

While it’s great news for Galaxy Z Flip fans, the Elec’s report isn’t very enlightening.

The reports suggest that this adjustment will be the sole change in terms of display for the next Galaxy Z Flip model, increasing the thickness from 30μm to 50μm.

The introduction of thicker glass is set to improve the hardness and durability of the display on the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 6.

Rumors also suggest that Samsung is actively refining the crease and hinges for the next iteration, the Galaxy Z Flip 7.

Future Improvements

While the specifics regarding whether these enhancements will extend to the Galaxy Z Fold 6 remain uncertain, the tech community is optimistic.

Samsung’s next line of foldable smartphones is expected to be launched in early July during the second Galaxy Unpacked event.

Stay tuned for more updates as we eagerly await Samsung’s latest innovations in the foldable smartphone market.

