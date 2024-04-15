Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 spotted on the Bluetooth SIG database

Samsung is all but officially confirmed to launch the Galaxy Watch 7 series at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event, which is rumored to be in early July. The Galaxy Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6, and Galaxy Ring are also expected to join.

Recent leaks have revealed Samsung’s big plans for its next smartwatch series, indicating a third variant with a significantly larger battery.

However, the folks at SamMobile recently spotted a new Samsung wearable with the model number SM-L305U listed in the Bluetooth SIG database.

After some digging, the outlet revealed that this model represents a 40mm version of the Galaxy Watch 7 with LTE connectivity, designated for the US market.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 with Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity

Image: SamMobile

The listing also reveals that the Galaxy Watch 7 utilizes Bluetooth 5.3 with LTE connectivity, similar to the Galaxy Watch 6 series.

While the rest of the details are still under wraps, a few previous leaks have revealed a couple of potential upgrades for Samsung’s next smartwatch.

According to previous reports, the Galaxy Watch 7 will be the first Samsung wearable to sport a 3nm processor, which will project a whopping 50% increase in power efficiency over the current Exynos W930 chip.

The newly boosted efficiency, paired with the same battery capacity as the Galaxy Watch 6, could translate to a significantly longer battery life for the Watch 7.

Besides the efficiency gain, Samsung is also rumored to increase its internal storage from 16GB to 32 GB.

Unfortunately, this pretty much sums up the Galaxy Watch 7 rumors. The new Samsung smartwatch is expected to launch soon. So, we are likely to get more details in the coming weeks.

