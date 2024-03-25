   
Apple Watch

MicroLED Apple Watch is no longer on the cards, says insider

It would have been groundbreaking if Apple had succeeded.
An Apple Watch with a MicroLED display would have been a marvelous achievement if Apple was able to pull it off. However, according to a new report, the Cupertino firm may have shut down its development. 

Previous rumors indicated Apple is working on MicroLED displays for Apple Watches, and we may see it as soon as this year with the Apple Watch X

However, according to Bloomberg, Apple has reportedly halted its work on smartwatches with MicroLED displays. 

Apparently, the decision was taken when the company decided to give up on its self-driving car back in February. 

An Apple Watch X with a MicroLED display is highly unlikely

In terms of the reason behind this abandonment, the report states the Cupertino firm deemed the project too complicated and not cost-effective, which aligns with the statement by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo on March 1, 2024.

Apple has canceled the Micro LED Apple Watch projects. Apple thinks that Micro LED can’t add significant value to this product.

MicroLED displays perform way better than OLED. The colors are brighter and sharper, with deeper contrast, higher brightness, and longevity. 

So, if Apple had pulled it off, it would have been a remarkable achievement, and the company could have stopped depending on its suppliers and competitors like Samsung and LG. 

But it seems that’s not happening anytime soon. 

