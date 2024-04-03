watchOS 11 may not support Apple Watch Series 4

Apple is rumored to announce the next iteration of its wearable operating system, watchOS 11, at the next WWDC set for June 10. However, a recent report suggests the new watchOS may not support 2018’s Apple Watch Series 4.

According to a report by iPhonesoft.fr, the upcoming watchOS 11 will support Apple Watch Series 5 and later, leaving no room for the Watch Series 4.

Considering everything, this isn’t bad. If we look back, the Apple Watch Series 3 tapped out at watchOS 8.8.1, and the worst part is that Apple kept selling it.

Hopefully, the company won’t make the same mistake again.

On the other hand, if the report is accurate, the Apple Watch SE will be positioned as the entry-level model and the company already has a second-generation model.

However, with no always-on-display, the Apple Watch SE is more like the Watch Series 4 and has the same design. However, the Watch SE 2 has a better processor.

watchOS 11 compatibility list

Image: Apple/KnowTechie

We already have a compatibility list for iOS 18 and iPadOS 18, rumored to drop a few older-generation tablets. Now, let’s look at the supposed watchOS 11 compatibility list.

Apple Watch Series 5 (2019)

Apple Watch Series 6 (2020)

Apple Watch SE 1 (2020)

Apple Watch Series 7 (2021) Apple Watch Series 8 (2022)

Apple Watch SE 2 (2022)

Apple Watch Ultra 1 (2022)

Apple Watch Series 9 (2023)

Apple Watch Ultra 2 (2023)

What about the Apple Watch Series 5

Image: KnowTechie

Here, things become interesting. While the rumor states Apple is ready to drop the Apple Watch Series 4 with the advent of the watchOS 11, the Watch Series 5 made the list.

Interestingly, the Watch Series 4 and 5 share the same processor.

Hence, dropping the Watch Series 4 and continuing to support the newer model with the same CPU and GPU makes no sense.

On the other hand, Apple may be following a pattern. The Apple Watch Series 1 tapped out at watchOS 4, while it’s watchOS 6 for the Series 2 and watchOS 8 for the Series 3.

So, following this pattern, the watchOS 10 should see the end of support for the Apple Watch Series 4.

We could be right or wrong and there’s no real evidence to back up the rumor. We suggest taking this report with a pinch of salt and getting ready for the real details, which we will know on June 10, at the WWDC 2024.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news