Apple releases first iOS 17.5 beta, alongside other developer betas

After a few weeks of no betas, Apple has finally released the first beta of iOS 17.5, alongside a few others – macOS 14.5, visionOS 1.2, watchOS 10.5, tvOS 17.5, and HomePod 17.5.

While the new iOS developer beta comes only two weeks after the wide roll-out of iOS 17.4.1, it features a few important bug fixes and security patches.

However, according to the folks at 9to5Mac, there aren’t any groundbreaking features, as most of the significant iOS 17 have already been released.

iOS 17.5 features only a minor update to the podcast widget for the home screen, an unwanted tracking system, some design changes, and a few other changes per the EU requirements.

So, for example, you can download apps directly from websites, if you are in the EU.

You will only get access to the developer betas if you have signed up for them. However, do it cautiously and avoid installing them on the primary device if possible. Developers and beta testers get their hands on them to deliver feedback to Apple, which will later be implemented to improve the experience.

While iOS 17.5 beta doesn’t feature the biggest change, the others do

Image: KnowTechie

The iOS 17.5 developers beta doesn’t sport any significant upgrades but the same can’t be said for the other betas.

The latest version of the visionOS, visionOS 1.2, includes a significant update to Personas, called Spatial Personas. It enables them to occupy virtual space.

It seems Apple is playing it safe on the iOS front as we inch closer to the WWDC 2024, where the Cupertino firm is expected to announce iOS 18, which is rumored to be the most ambitious iOS update yet.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news