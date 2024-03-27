Leak reveals Apple iPhone 16 Pro Space Black and Rose colorways

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 16 series in September this year, with a slightly tweaked design for the standard variants and a new A18 Pro processor. However, a new leak has revealed the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro’s four colorways. A

According to a leaker on the Chinese social media platform Weibo (first spotted by ShrimpApplePro on X/Twitter), the iPhone 16 Pro will be available in four colors – Space Black, White, Gray, and Rose.

Apple Hub on X/Twitter also chimed in and posted fan-made renders of what these colors would look like on iPhones.

Leaked iPhone 16 Pro case shows a cutout for the Capture button

Image: Apple Hub on X/Twitter

Frankly, the colors on the fan-made enders don’t look too realistic, especially if you check out the colors on last year’s Pro models.

However, according to 9to5Google, the black variant may resemble the Space black finish of the previous models.

The outlet further states that the natural titanium color may change the shade to something different from gray, as seen on the iPhone 15 Pro models.

On the other hand, another credible leak has revealed protective cases for the iPhone 16 Pro, which shows a cutout for the long-rumored Capture button. The cutout is on the lower right side of the case.

A Capture button essentially means dedicated hardware to capture videos and photos with just a tap. However, it would all depend on the assigned function.

Either way, that about all the new leaks have revealed, which isn’t much. But surely we will come across more iPhone 16 Pro rumors as we move closer to the launch date.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news