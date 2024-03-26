   
macOS

Apple releases macOS Sonoma 14.4.1 with USB hub bug fix

No more USB hub errors for external displays.

Image: KnowTechie

Apple has just released the macOS Sonoma 14.4.1 software update to fix a number of issues, including a few bug fixes, security issues, and the error that made USB hubs unusable. 

The macOS Sonoma 14.4 update was released a few weeks ago to the public after months of testing the beta version. 

While the software update included additional emojis and support for transcriptions in the Podcasts app, the update also broke the USB hub support for some external monitors.

The macOS Sonoma 14.4.1 is a minor update and is currently ready for download on all compatible Mac devices. 

According to Apple’s release note, the new software features the following bug fixes and security improvements. You can also check the release note for more details on the update. 

  • Fixed Copy-protected Audio Unit plug-ins for professional music apps not opening or passing validation. 
  • Fixed apps that include Java may quit unexpectedly.
  • Fixed USB hubs connected to external displays may not be recognized. 

The macOS Sonoma 14.4.1 update is minor, but don’t ignore it

Macos sonoma desktop widgets shown on a macbook
Image: KnowTechie

The macOS Sonoma 14.4.1 is a minor upgrade. However, installing the latest software update is always recommended, no matter how minuscule the additions are, as new software updates come with bug fixes and security patches. 

And the new macOS Sonoma update is no different. It contains important bug fixes and fixes to security vulnerabilities to help you keep your device protected.

To install the macOS Sonoma 14.4.1 software update, follow the steps below. 

  1. Head to the Apple logo in the Menu Bar. 
  2. Navigate to System Settings.
  3. Select Software Update

The macOS 14.4.1 update will be available for download and install. 

Either way, the minor software update comes just months before Apple unveils its next major update to the macOS – the macOS 15, at the WWDC 2024. 

While we are unsure what changes will come to the next macOS version, rumors suggest it will sport new AI features and a redesigned UI. 

