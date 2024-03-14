macOS Sonoma 14.4 update breaks USB hub support

After weeks of beta testing, Apple recently released the macOS 14.4 Sonoma software update to the public. However, the latest update has started causing issues for some users. The macOS Sonoma 14.4 seems to have broken the USB hub support for some external monitors.

The macOS Sonoma 14.4 wasn’t a major update booming with new features. The update came with additional emojis and support for transcriptions in the Podcasts app. However, it was worth installing due to the latest bug fixes and security improvements.

macOS Sonoma 14.4 is rendering the USB hub for external monitors useless

According to a report by Tech-Issues Today, multiple Mac users are having issues with their external monitors after installing the update.

The update seems to have broken the USB hub functionality of some displays, causing external devices such as the mouse and keyboard connected to the external monitor to no longer work.

In addition, the website has listed several posts from the Apple Community, Reddit, and Dell forums complaining about the macOS Sonoma 14.4 update.

For example, the owner of a Gigabyte M34WQ display has stated the following,

After updating, my keyboard and mouse are no longer being detected on my MacBook. Before updating, it was working fine.

Another Mac user complained,

I have the same issue with my MacBook Pro M2 Max 64GB RAM and monitor Dell U3219Q; none of the USB peripherals connected to the Monitor’s USB hub work. On the contrary, all peripherals work fine when I attach a Windows computer to the Dell Monitor.

There’s a workaround you can try!

Unfortunately, Apple has yet to acknowledge the issue, and only after that, we may get a software update to resolve the bug.

In the meantime, try using the following workaround some users have found if you have been affected by the macOS 14.4 update bug.

Open your Mac. Navigate to the System Preferences app. Go to the Privacy & Security menu. Locate Allow accessories to connect and set it to Ask every time. After that, turn off the monitor and disconnect your Mac. Reboot your Mac. Turn on the monitor and reconnect your Mac.

Either way, Apple has yet to acknowledge the issue, let alone release another update to fix the bug. So, you can try the workaround and hope for the best.

