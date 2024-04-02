iOS
Leak claims iPadOS 18 will drop support for some iPad models
Some iPadOS 17 users may not get the update.
Apple is likely gearing up to launch the most ambitious update to its mobile operating system, the iOS 18, and its tablet operating system, the iPadOS 182, at the coming WWDC 2024.
While we already have a list of compatible devices for these updates, a recent rumor has reignited the expectation that the iOS 18 will be compatible with the same devices as the iOS 17.
On the other hand, Apple is dropping the support for a few old-generation tablets with the iPadOS 18.
The report comes from 9to5Mac, and according to the outlet, this is a more concrete rumor.
Although we were skeptical after last month’s initial iOS 18 compatibility rumor, the outlet received this rumor from a private social media account with a strong track record. It delivers a complete list of iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 compatible devices.
iOS 18 compatibility list
In case, you are keeping track, these are the same iPhone models compatible with last year’s iOS 17 – no more and no less.
iPads that won’t get iPadOS 18
While everything’s good and jolly with the iOS 18 compatibility list, Apple is dropping the support for the following iPads with the iPadOS 18.
So, besides these three iPad models, the rest of the iPad models in Apple’s lineup will be compatible with the upcoming iPadOS 18, which includes all the iPad, iPad Mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro models from 2019 or later.
However, what we find interesting is that Apple is dropping support for the iPad Pro (10.5-inch) and iPad Pro (12.9-inch) (2nd generation) – the same A10X Fusion processor powers both.
But the iPad (7th generation), powered by an older A10 Fusion processor made the list and will get the iPadOS 18 update.
