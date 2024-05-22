Smaller display crease reported in Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

This year’s Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is expected to arrive with multiple changes. While Samsung is keeping the hardware mostly the same, the book-style folding phone is getting a new slimmer and wider design.

According to a recent post by the tipster Ice Universe on X, Samsung is currently testing the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Testers of the unreleased folding smartphone report that Samsung has reduced the display crease compared to previous models. However, it hasn’t disappeared completely.

The display crease on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is there but less protruding

Image: Smartprix

While it’s fantastic news for Galaxy Z Fold fans, the expected improvement isn’t surprising.

Just a few days ago, a report revealed that the next Galaxy Z Flip, Samsung’s flip-style sibling, will feature a slightly thicker version of Samsung’s ultra-thin display, significantly reducing the display crease.

Speculation suggests a similar upgrade for the Galaxy Z Fold 6, which appears to be accurate.

This raises the question of how Samsung achieved this milestone. Unfortunately, the tipster didn’t provide details.

However, last year, Samsung introduced a new hinge that reduced the crease compared to its predecessors. It’s possible that a modified version of this hinge contributed to further reduction.

Alternatively, the upgrade may not be hinge-dependent. A previous report mentioned Samsung’s plan to use thicker ultra-thin glass for the Galaxy Z Flip 6, from 30 to 50 microns, to achieve a similar result.

It’s highly likely that Samsung applied this strategy to reduce the display crease on the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Though we lack a definitive answer, rumors suggest the wait won’t be long. The next Galaxy Unpacked event is reportedly scheduled for July 10.

Have any thoughts on these Samsung phone reports? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

