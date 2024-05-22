Two new cameras rumored for iPhone 16 Pro models

This year’s iPhone 16 Pro models are shaping up to be a real catch. While the design won’t change much from last year’s iPhone 15 Pro models, there will be a new “Capture Button.”

However, the next Pro models are rumored to be getting bigger. According to a recent post on the Chinese social media platform Weibo by the tipster OvO Baby Sauce OvO, the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max will also feature notable camera upgrades.

The iPhone 16 Pro Max is getting a new 48MP primary camera

Image: Weibo

According to the tipster’s post on Weibo(machine translated), this year’s iPhone Pro models are getting two new cameras.

Both the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max will feature a new 48MP ultra-wide camera, replacing the existing 12MP ultra-wide lens. This would be a first for Apple.

Meanwhile, the Pro Max model is getting a new primary camera based on an advanced version of the custom 48MP Sony IMX903 sensor.

The iPhone 16 Pro, on the other hand, will have the same 48MP custom Sony IMX803 main camera as the current Pro models.

Although rumors about the next iPhone Pro Max’s advanced camera have been circulating for a while, the initial report came as early as last year. The latest Weibo post further supports those earlier rumors.

Even so, nothing is set in stone. With a long journey ahead before the next iPhone’s launch, anything can change. So, keep a pinch of skepticism until that fateful day arrives.

