iPhone 16 dummies reveal new camera island and a larger Pro Max

The iPhone 16 rumor mill has started grinding at full speed, even though Apple is tightlipped about the whole thing. In the latest leak, the iPhone 16 dummy units have appeared again, depicting what to expect from the upcoming iPhone series in terms of design.

To be precise, X/Twitter user Sonny Dickson posted an image of four iPhones, a dead giveaway based on the camera island design.

Interestingly, the camera sensor size on all four iPhone 16s in the image sports is the same, which will not be the case with the originals, leading us to believe there will be minor differences between these dummies and the final release.

iPhone 16 Pro Max set to become the biggest “Pro Max” ever

The redesigned camera module on the vanilla iPhone 16 and 16 Plus will be the first thing you will notice, which doesn’t look exactly the same as the iPhone X, but similarities are there.

Next, you will see the iPhone 16 Pro Max with the alleged 6.9-inch display, making it the biggest “Pro Max” ever.

Last year’s iPhone 15 Pro Max had a 6.7-inch display, so a 0.2-inch increase isn’t significant but makes the “Pro Max” model completely unworthy of small hands.

Besides these, the dummy units don’t reveal any new information.

We would have loved to see the button placement, as all four iPhone 16 models are rumored to get the Action button, which was previously exclusive to the Pro models.

On the other hand, the iPhone is also tipped to get a brand-new Capture button. However, we assume it will be exclusive to the “Pro” models.

If Apple follows its usual schedule, the iPhone 16 is expected to land in September alongside iOS 18. The latter is rumored to bring new AI features and multiple advancements to the UI, and we will likely get a preview of it at WWDC 2024.

