Apple’s “Let Loose” event to have in-person element in London

We are just over a week away from Apple’s “Let Loose” event, at which the Cupertino firm is rumored to unveil the new iPad Pro and iPad Air models and the Apple Pencil 3. While Apple initially stated that the May 7 event would be virtual, that does not seem entirely accurate.

According to The Independent’s Andrew Griffin, Apple will stream the event globally. However, it will be accompanied by an event in London.

In addition, Griffin states that it will mark a significant departure from Apple’s tradition of California-based launch events.

What to expect from Apple’s “Let Loose” event

Now, we are unsure what Apple has in store for the London event, which will be the first Apple event outside the US at Apple’s new Battersea Power Station offices and accompanying store, which opened last year.

Besides that, Apple is expected to launch the new iPad models at this event after not delivering a single tablet in 2023.

It will be a big event for the iPad fans, as we are expecting the M2 iPad Air 6 models that include a larger 12.9-inch variant for the first time.

Apple has moved Macs to the M3 silicon, and it’s time for the iPad Pro models. Most importantly, we can see an iPad with an OLED panel for the first time.

In his latest Power On newsletter, Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman stated that Apple may skip the M3 and bring the M4 for the new iPad Pro models.

Even though the report comes directly from Mark Gurman, the authority on Apple leaks, we are still skeptical—food for thought until the event date arrives.

Also, expect a new Apple Pencil, which is supposed to sport new gestures and new iPad accessories.

