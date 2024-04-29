2024 iPad Pro may get the M4 chip for AI features, skipping M3

Apple has recently announced the “Let Loose” event to launch its next-generation iPads. As the launch nears, a new report has completely changed what we know about the upcoming iPad Pro models.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has shared an interesting titbit about the iPad Pro models in the latest edition of his Power On newsletter.

According to the famed journalist, the unreleased iPad Pro models may actually be powered by Apple’s M4 silicon, skipping M3 altogether.

New iPad Pro leak brings more questions than answers

Image: Apple/KnowTechie

Now, this is a surprising twist. Information about the 2024 iPad Pro models has been leaking for a while, informing us about the OLED display, reduced thickness, and repositioned FaceTime camera, but none about using the M4 chip instead of the M3.

According to Gurman, the M4 chip will result in the advent of AI features in the new iPad Pro range, courtesy of the upgraded Neural Engine.

However, the M4 chip is scheduled to arrive to the Macs later in the year, and debuting them with the iPad Pro range is a tough pill to swallow.

Gurman is the uncrowned authority when it comes to Apple-related leaks. However, there’s a lingering doubt regarding Gurman’s report now, especially because M3 is barely six months old.

In addition, Apple Silicons usually get prominent releases, and in the same newsletter, Gurman states that the “Let Loose” event should be brief, just under an hour.

So, even though it’s Mark Gurman, who is very accurate, the report is difficult to fathom. The event wouldn’t have been brief if Apple were introducing new Silicon, as Apple would need time to boast about the M4 chips and how powerful they are from previous generations.

Gurman also hasn’t clarified which AI features are coming to the iPad models, as most AI-related features are focused on the iOS 18, slated for the WWDC 2024.

In addition to the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models, Apple is also expected to unveil the iPad Air 6, featuring a larger 12.9-inch model, new accessories for the iPads, and the Apple Pencil 3 at the “Let Loose” on May 7.

