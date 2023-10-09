Samsung just launched its latest premium mid-range smartphone, Galaxy S23 FE, alongside the new budget FE series tablets and earbuds.

While the Korean tech giant has awed us with its latest offerings, we are already looking ahead to its next year’s launch, which includes the company’s mysterious smart ring, the Samsung Galaxy Ring.

While the previous leaks have confirmed that Samsung is indeed working on such a device and is currently in advanced development, a phase before mass production, most of Galaxy Ring’s details remain a mystery.

However, the latest report from The Elec has shed some light on it.

One Galaxy Ring to rule them all!

According to the Korean outlet’s report, Samsung is working on a single Galaxy Ring, with no “Plus” or “Ultra” variant. However, the ring will be available in four different sizes to accommodate various finger sizes.

In contrast, the Oura ring is available in eight different sizes.

The outlet has further asserted that Samsung’s Galaxy Ring is currently too big to make commercially available.

The company is reportedly trying to add as many features as possible and plans to remove a few before mass production to reduce the size.

The report also states Samsung is likely to launch its smart ring in the third quarter of 2024 or the first quarter of 2025.

While we are not sure how accurate this launch window is, previous leaks have pointed out that Samsung could launch its smart ring alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6.

However, another leak from a reliable tipster, Ice Universe, had pointed out the Galaxy Ring could debut in early 2024 alongside the Galaxy S24 series.

Also, Samsung could seek medical approval for the device. If that’s true, the Galaxy Ring’s potential release could be in 2025, as it takes about seven to eight months to develop the product, and with medical approval, it’s another 10 to 12 months.

Also, the patent filing suggests the Galaxy Ring will sport a fair amount of health tracking features, including both ECG and PPG sensors, used for heart rate and temperature measurements.

