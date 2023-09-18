A few months ago, we reported that Samsung is working on a Smart Ring which is in advanced development stage. Since then, there have been a few mentions of this Galaxy-branded Smart Ring, but they didn’t reveal any concrete information.

However, we may finally have a good leak again. In an APK teardown of the Galaxy Wearable app, the Galaxy Ring name and the device’s release window have been confirmed.

Users of a reputed Korean Forum have spotted an icon after updating the Galaxy Wearable app that very likely points to Samsung’s new Smart Ring.

But since then, 9to5Google has discovered more information from that same version of the Galaxy Wearable app.

The Galaxy Ring will be launched in 2024 with a new companion app

According to this new discovery, Samsung is referring to its new wearable as the Galaxy Ring. Besides this information, the app also confirms the “Galaxy Ring” will be released sometime in 2024.

This lines up with a leak we saw a few days ago, suggesting the Galaxy Ring could appear alongside the Galaxy S24 series. It could be the star of the show.

The outlet has further added that the Korean tech giant will follow its usual pattern of adding a new companion app to communicate with the new device.

This app will reportedly help to bring out the additional controls for the Galaxy Ring. However, this is nothing new. Samsung does the same thing with all its Galaxy Wearables, creating a separate app for each new generation.

Lastly, 9to5Google found a few strings of code related to Bluetooth connectivity, messages that appear after software installation, and messages when you are “connecting to your ring.”

While all the current rumors point to a 2024 release for Galaxy Ring, one rumor indicated that Samsung could push back the date to 2025 if they decide to seek medical regulatory approval.

